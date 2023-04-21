Permaplug, The Revolutionary Charging Solution that Locks Into Place, Launched

Permaplug is a groundbreaking charging solution with a patented locking mechanism to secure chargers in place.

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Permaplug, an innovative charging solution designed to address the long-standing issue of constantly searching for a charger, has officially launched its Kickstarter campaign. The brainchild of co-founders Zak and Nicky, Permaplug features a unique patented locking mechanism that securely keeps chargers in place. The founders aim to simplify people's lives with this innovative product. Right after the launch, within the first 4 hours, Permaplug raised nearly $5,000 from 50+ backers.

Permaplug is the ultimate solution for anyone tired of dealing with accidental unplugs or having their chargers stolen by housemates, children, or siblings. The product's secure locking mechanism ensures hassle-free charging, preventing interruptions and providing peace of mind.

Zak, the co-founder of Permaplug, expressed his excitement about the launch of the product, stating, “The introduction of Permaplug to the world is a thrilling moment for us. Our objective was to create a product that simplifies people's lives and makes charging their devices as seamless as possible. We firmly believe that Permaplug is the solution that people have been eagerly anticipating.”

The product has been in development for over a year and has undergone rigorous testing to ensure its durability, reliability, and effectiveness. Zak and Nicky, who have strong backgrounds in technology and engineering, have poured their expertise into creating a product that exceeds expectations.

“We're confident that Permaplug will be a game-changer in the market,” said Nicky, co-founder of Permaplug. “We've seen firsthand how frustrating it is to search for a charger constantly, and we're excited to provide a solution that will simplify people's lives.”

The Permaplug Kickstarter campaign will run for 30 days, offering backers the opportunity to receive exclusive perks, including discounted pricing and early access to the product. The co-founders are confident that the campaign will succeed, having put their hearts and souls into the project.

Zak expressed confidence in the value that Permaplug brings to the market, stating that they have put significant effort into creating a solution for a real problem and are enthusiastic about introducing it to the world.

With its durability, reliability, and effectiveness, Permaplug is set to be a game-changer in the market and simplify people's lives in ways they never thought possible. The founders of the product encourage everyone to join them on Kickstarter today to support Permaplug and secure their devices with the revolutionary charging solution that simplifies their life. Visitors can pledge now to be among the first to receive exclusive perks, including the discounted pricing and early access to the product.

About the Company:

Permaplug is a new technology company founded by Zak and Nicky, with a strong technology and engineering background. They have developed an innovative solution to the age-old problem of constantly searching for a charger. The company continuously aims to simplify people's lives with innovative products that exceed expectations, and Permaplug is the first step towards achieving that goal.

