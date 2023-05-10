Industrial Pumps Market Size Expected To Reach $80 Billion By 2027

Industrial Pumps Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, May 10, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Industrial Pumps Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the industrial pumps market. As per TBRC’s industrial pumps market forecast, the industrial pumps global market size is expected to grow to $80.55 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.6%.

An increase in construction activities is expected to propel the industrial pumps industry growth going forward. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest industrial pumps industry share. Major players in the industrial pumps market include Grundfos Holding A/S, Xylem Inc., Flowserve Corporation, SPX Flow Inc., KSB SE &Co. KGaA, Sulzer Ltd.., ITT Inc., Schlumberger Limited.

Industrial Pumps Market Segments

1) By Product: Centrifugal Pump, Positive Displacement Pump, Other Products

2) By Position: Submersible, Non-Submersible

3) By Driving Force: Engine Driven, Electrical Driven

4) By Application: Oil And Gas, Chemicals, Construction, Power Generation, Water And Wastewater, Other Applications

Industrial pumps refer to an equipment that is designed to move fluids by transforming mechanical energy absorbed from thermal, electric, or other motors into hydraulic energy. They are used in heavy-duty or harsh applications.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Industrial Pumps Market Trends

4. Industrial Pumps Market Drivers And Restraints

5. Industrial Pumps Market Size And Growth Rate

……

25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions

26. Competitor Landscape

27. Opportunities And Strategies

28. Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix

