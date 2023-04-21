Research Report by K33 and EY: Decline in Norwegian Cryptocurrency Ownership

A nationwide survey conducted by K33 Research and EY reveals that 8 percent of the adult population in Norway own cryptocurrency, down from 10 percent in 2022.

OSLO, NORWAY, April 21, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- The entire survey can be accessed here: Norwegian Crypto Adoption Survey 2023 "The decline in Norway is as expected given that it has been a turbulent year for cryptocurrencies in general. However, we are seeing that both Norwegian and international users and institutional players are becoming increasingly advanced in the use of cryptocurrencies and are preparing for long-term growth," said Magnus Jones, Nordic Blockchain and Innovation Leader at EY He sees that mechanisms such as decentralized finance and the use of other types of crypto assets such as NFTs are on the rise. Combined with greater regulatory predictability, this could lead to long-term growth, but there is still expected to be a high degree of volatility in the crypto market.The nationwide survey conducted by EY and K33 Research shows a reduction in Norwegian cryptocurrency owners by 75,000 individuals in the last year, and EY and K33 Research estimate that 345,000 Norwegians owned cryptocurrency in March 2023."2022 was a very turbulent year in the cryptocurrency market where the market fell 65% and several major market players went bankrupt at the expense of both Norwegian and foreign retail investors. The collapse of trust as well as the broad market decline have probably been a major contributor to the significant reduction over the past year," said Vetle Lunde, Senior Analyst at K33 Research.The decline in Norwegian cryptocurrency activity is far from unique. The report finds that global cryptocurrency activity has been significantly declining in 2023, and that the 17% decline in Norwegian crypto web traffic is less significant than the decline observed in the most central nations in the market, best exemplified by the 33% decline in the United States during the same period.An increasing number of advanced usersNorwegians are increasingly using more advanced mechanisms in cryptocurrency such as decentralized finance (DeFi), including decentralized exchange platforms. The survey shows that 16% of all cryptocurrency owners report having used DeFi products. This is a 20% increase from last year, and 15% of all trading from Norway is conducted on decentralized exchange platforms.NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens) are also rapidly emerging. The survey shows a growth of 100% from last year, and it is estimated that 23% of all Norwegian cryptocurrency owners have one or more NFTs."We clearly see that users are becoming more advanced, and that both private and professional actors are using NFTs as value objects in decentralized finance. In addition, NFTs are now being used to a much greater extent to verify digital objects and ownership in video games and Metaverse platforms. Many large international companies such as Adidas, Nike, and Gucci are also offering NFT products, contributing to growth and expanded use cases," says Jones.Could there be 1 million Norwegian crypto owners by 2033?"A continuing trend that provides grounds for optimism is the ongoing predominance of young owners. The demographic divide in cryptocurrency ownership is a global trend, and is particularly prominent in Norway. More young Norwegians still own cryptocurrency than stocks, and our survey indicates that 23% of the Norwegian population, equivalent to 1 million Norwegians, anticipate buying cryptocurrency over the next decade," says Lunde.He refers to the fact that the age group of 15 to 39 is particularly interested in investing in cryptocurrency, with as many as 245,000 Norwegians under the age of 40 owning cryptocurrency. In comparison, AksjeNorge estimated in the fourth quarter of 2022 that 207,000 Norwegians under 40 owned stocks."It is interesting to note that young Norwegians seemingly have a much more active investment strategy in crypto than in stocks. Norwegian stock ownership is on a steadily rising trend among young investors, while the same segment tends to act in the crypto market through more short-term lenses. However, the long-term trend is clear, ownership of crypto among young people has increased by 22.5% since spring 2021 and more than doubled since 2019. The proportion of older Norwegians with crypto exposure has been far more stable over the past three years, indicating clear differences in how young Norwegians and older adults behave in the crypto market," concludes Lunde.About EYEY has the largest and most prominent consulting team in Norway dedicated to blockchain and cryptocurrency, with nearly 30 professionals working on tax and regulatory challenges, corporate structures, smart contract reviews, sustainability, investigations, accounting, and auditing. Additionally, we work closely with our Global Blockchain Team, which has more than 300 blockchain developers and 14 offices dedicated solely to blockchain development. EY Norway assists companies worldwide and has been awarded Blockchain Law Firm of the Year in Europe for two consecutive years.About K33K33 Research’s mission is to give people the confidence to trust digital assets and thereby enable worldwide adoption. K33 Research provides data-driven analysis and research within the field of bitcoin and digital assets. After launching in August 2019, K33 Research has become a trusted brand, helping clients strengthen their credibility and visibility through research reports and analysis. In addition, it regularly publishes reports, market updates, and articles on its research platform to educate and share insights.K33 Research is a part of K33. K33 is an innovative, research-led digital assets brokerage, empowering EMEA clients with industry-leading insights, a multi-exchange brokerage services, and tailored managed funds. Accessible at k33.com or through distribution partners, the unified K33 platform offers a comprehensive suite of digital asset investment solutions.For more information and inquiries related to the survey, please contact:Magnus Jones, Nordic Blockchain and Innovation Lead at EY,Email: magnus.jones@no.ey.comPhone: +47 922 22 345Vetle Lunde, Senior Analyst at K33 Research,Email: vetle@k33.comPhone: +47 416 07 190The entire survey can be accessed here: https://k33.com/research/reports/industry-reports/norwegian-crypto-adoption-survey-2023