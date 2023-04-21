Revolutionizing Spinal Fracture Treatment: The Booming Market for Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices

VCF MARKET

Factors that drive the growth of the global vertebral compression fracture devices market include rising awareness of vertebral compression fracture devices.” — Onkar Sumant

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vertebral Compression Fracture (VCF) devices are medical devices used to treat fractures in the spine that result from osteoporosis or other conditions. These devices are designed to stabilize the fractured vertebrae, reduce pain, and promote healing.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐞𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐟𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐝𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 $𝟖𝟔𝟔.𝟕𝟎 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟎, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 $𝟏,𝟗𝟎𝟗.𝟒𝟎 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎, 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟖.𝟏𝟎% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎.

There are several types of VCF devices, but most involve the use of a small balloon that is inserted into the fractured vertebra and inflated to create a space. Once the space is created, a special cement is injected into the space to stabilize the vertebra and prevent further collapse.

These devices can be used for both thoracic and lumbar vertebral fractures and can provide immediate pain relief and improved mobility. They are typically used in conjunction with other treatments, such as medications and physical therapy, to promote long-term healing and prevent future fractures.

Overall, VCF devices can be an effective treatment option for those with vertebral compression fractures and can help improve quality of life by reducing pain and improving mobility.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐕𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐞𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐅𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐝𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞, 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐞𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞, 𝐞𝐧𝐝-𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐫, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐠𝐞𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐲.

Device Type: The Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices market includes different types of devices, such as balloon kyphoplasty devices, vertebral augmentation devices, radiofrequency kyphoplasty devices, and vertebral compression fracture plates.

Procedure Type: The market is also segmented based on the type of procedure, such as percutaneous vertebroplasty (PVP), balloon kyphoplasty (BKP), vertebral augmentation, and others.

End-User: The Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices Market includes different end-users, such as hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and clinics.

Geography: The market is segmented based on different regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

By understanding these market segments, companies can better understand their target audience and tailor their marketing strategies to meet the specific needs of their customers.

𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-𝟏𝟗 𝐬𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨:

The Covid-19 pandemic presented unprecedented challenges in the healthcare industry and had a negative impact on the demand for vertebral compression fracture devices.

The economic slowdown and prolonged pandemic has impacted the demand for vertebral compression fracture devices that are used in surgical procedures that are considered elective.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲:

By product type, the balloon kyphoplasty devices segment was the highest contributor to the market, with $743.8 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $1,694.90 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 8.50%.

By surgery, the minimally invasive spine surgery segment was the highest contributor to the market, with $777.90 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $1,791.40 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 8.60%.

North America is expected to be the fastest growing region, registering a CAGR of 7.50% during the forecast period.

𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐭𝐨𝐩 𝟏𝟎 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐕𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐞𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐅𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:

Medtronic plc

Stryker Corporation

DePuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Globus Medical Inc.

SpineWave Inc.

Orthovita Inc.

K2M Group Holdings Inc.

Alphatec Spine Inc.

VEXIM SA

