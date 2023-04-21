The Growing Erythropoietin Drugs Market: Addressing Anemia and Chronic Kidney Disease

Erythropoietin Drugs Market by 2030

Erythropoietin drugs market size was valued at $9,243.12 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $14,414.59 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 5.7%

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Erythropoietin (EPO) drugs are medications that stimulate the production of red blood cells in the body. These drugs are commonly used to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease, cancer, or other conditions that affect the body's ability to produce red blood cells.

As per the report published by Allied Market Research, 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐄𝐫𝐲𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐨𝐢𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐧 𝐃𝐫𝐮𝐠𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐩𝐞𝐠𝐠𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 $𝟗.𝟐𝟒 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟎, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 $𝟏𝟒.𝟒𝟏 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟖, 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐭 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟓.𝟕% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟖.

The erythropoietin drugs market refers to the industry that produces and sells these medications. The market is driven by factors such as increasing prevalence of anemia and chronic kidney disease, growing geriatric population, and rising awareness about these drugs among healthcare professionals.

EPO drugs are typically administered via injection and are available in different forms, including biosimilars, which are similar versions of the original drug that have been approved for use by regulatory agencies.

The market for erythropoietin drugs is expected to continue to grow in the coming years, as more people are diagnosed with anemia and chronic kidney disease, and as new biosimilars enter the market. However, the market also faces challenges such as increasing competition and regulatory pressures.

𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-𝟏𝟗 𝐬𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨:

The outbreak of Covid-19 disrupted the workflow in the healthcare sector as the rapid spread of coronavirus forced several industries to shutdown temporarily.

However, the pandemic had a positive effect on the demand for medical services including erythropoietin.

As erythropoietin is used to treat anemia and can be effective against Covid-19, which boosted its demand. Moreover, it has anti-ischemic, anti-apoptotic, and regenerative effects in several tissues such as kidney, lungs, nervous system, retina, and pancreas. Thus, it can be used to treat critically ill patients.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐞𝐫𝐲𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐨𝐢𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐧 (𝐄𝐏𝐎) 𝐝𝐫𝐮𝐠𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐛𝐞 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐝𝐫𝐮𝐠, 𝐦𝐨𝐝𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐚𝐝𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧.

Based on the type of drug, the market can be divided into biosimilars and biologics. Biosimilars are similar versions of the original drug, while biologics are drugs made from living cells or organisms.

Based on the mode of administration, the market can be segmented into intravenous (IV) and subcutaneous (SC) injections.

Based on the application, the market can be segmented into chronic kidney disease, cancer, HIV, and others. Chronic kidney disease is the largest application segment for EPO drugs, as these drugs are commonly used to treat anemia associated with kidney disease.

Geographically, the market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. These regions are further segmented based on country, which can provide a more detailed analysis of the market.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐭𝐨𝐩 𝟏𝟎 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐄𝐫𝐲𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐨𝐢𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐧 (𝐄𝐏𝐎) 𝐝𝐫𝐮𝐠𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞:

Amgen Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

Roche Holdings AG

Pfizer Inc.

Novartis AG

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Biocon Ltd.

Celltrion Inc.

Hospira Inc. (Pfizer)

LG Life Sciences Ltd.

These companies are major players in the EPO drugs market and account for a significant share of the market. They are involved in the production, development, and distribution of EPO drugs, and are expected to continue to be key players in the market in the coming years.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲:

On the basis of product, the epoetin-alfa held largest share in the global erythropoietin drugs market in 2020.

On the basis of application, the kidney disorders held the largest erythropoietin drugs market share in 2020, and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.

By region, North America is expected to experience growth at the highest rate, during the forecast period.

North America dominates the global erythropoietin drugs market, owing to presence of several approved and commercialized erythropoietin biosimilars. However, Asia-Pacific is characterized by presence of generic epoetin products. Asia-Pacific and LAMEA offer promising growth opportunities for erythropoietin manufacturers as these regions are less explored for erythropoietin drugs as compared to North America and Europe.

