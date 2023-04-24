The Major Problem of Low-Quality WhatsApp Status is resolved by the "PureStatus" App

Upload HD Videos and Photos in Whatsapp Status, Without Quality Loss

WhatsApp Users Can Upload HD Videos & Photos on their Status, without losing Quality

VADODARA, GUJARAT, INDIA, April 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- DamTech Designs, a pioneering software development company, has developed a groundbreaking app, “PureStatus”, that promises to maintain high-definition video quality while sharing content on WhatsApp Status, setting a new standard for efficiency and usability.

WhatsApp has become an essential communication tool, with users frequently sharing status updates in the form of videos and photos. However, the platform's built-in compression often results in blurry, low-quality video status. PureStatus app addresses this issue by precisely compressing video files to ensure the highest possible HD quality on WhatsApp status. With its innovative algorithms, PureStatus compresses video with minimal loss of quality, making sure that the end result is visually indistinguishable from the original on status.

"In today's digital age, videos have become an essential part of communication and storytelling. With the ever-increasing demand for high-quality content on status, that's where “PureStatus: bye-bye blurry status” comes in. It is a revolutionary app that enhances the quality of WhatsApp status videos, ensuring crisp and clear videos on Status. Apart from this, the longer video will be cut into 30 seconds parts so that users can upload longer videos in their status with retaining HD quality. It is available in both App Store and Play Store for users.

Co-founders of “PureStatus” Dhaval Damar and Aditya Damar worked together to create a Product that provides the perfect combination of innovation, uniqueness, and usefulness. According to Dhaval Damar of Damtech Designs, "We are thrilled to bring PureStatus to the market. Our goal was to develop a product that not only addresses the technical challenges of video compression but also offers a user-friendly experience". Aditya Damar, added, "We understand how important it is for users to share high-quality videos and photos on WhatsApp. With PureStatus, we're offering a simple and effective solution to ensure that users can enjoy crystal-clear, high-definition status updates without worrying about quality loss."

DamTech Designs is a leading app developer, responsible for worldwide popular hits such as Ultimate English Spelling Quiz and Brain Math. With a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, DamTech Designs has firmly established itself as a top player in the app development industry over the last Seven years.

App Store Link: - https://apps.apple.com/in/app/purestatus-byebye-blur-status/id6444719503

Play Store Link: - https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.damtechdesigns.purepixel

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yuZggroCRNE&t=10s