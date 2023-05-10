Fall Protection Equipment Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032
The Business Research Company’s Fall Protection Equipment Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Fall Protection Equipment Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the fall protection equipment market. As per TBRC’s fall protection equipment market forecast, the fall protection equipment market size is expected to grow to $4.04 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.35%.
Rising construction and renovation activities are expected to boost the growth of the fall protection equipment industry going forward. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest fall protection equipment industry share. Major players in the fall protection equipment market include MSA Safety Company, Honeywell Miller, 3M, Pure Safety Group (PSD), GF Protection Canada, SKYLOTEC GmbH, Guardian Industries.
Fall Protection Equipment Market Segments
1) By Type: Soft Goods, Hard Goods, Rescue Kits, Body Belts, Full Body Harness, Other Types
2) By Product: Anchors And Connectors, Bodywear, Devices, Other Products
3) By End-Use Industry: Construction, Telecom, Energy And Utility, Transportation, Mining, Marine, Other End-Use Industries
Fall protection equipment refers to safety equipment, device, or system that prevents or protects personnel from falling from an elevation or mitigates the effect of such a fall. Fall protection equipment is used to prevent persons from falling from a fall-risk position.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Fall Protection Equipment Market Trends
4. Fall Protection Equipment Market Drivers And Restraints
5. Fall Protection Equipment Market Size And Growth Rate
……
25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions
26. Competitor Landscape
27. Opportunities And Strategies
28. Conclusions And Recommendations
29. Appendix
