Global Secure Web Gateway Market Is Projected To Grow At A 21.1% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Secure Web Gateway Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Secure Web Gateway Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the secure web gateway market. As per TBRC’s secure web gateway market forecast, the secure web gateway market size is predicted to reach a value of $22.91 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 21.1 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the secure web gateway industry is due to the increased number of sophisticated cyberattacks. North America region is expected to hold the largest secure web gateway market share. Major players in the secure web gateway industry include NortonLifeLock Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., A10 Networks Inc., Forcepoint, Comodo Group, Netskope Inc., Sangfor Technologies, Content Keeper, F5 Inc., Zscaler Inc.

Secure Web Gateway Market Segments

● By Components: Solutions, Services

● By Deployment: Cloud, On-Premise

● By Organization Size: Large Enterprises, Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

● By Vertical: Banking, Financial Services And Insurance (BFSI), IT And Telecom, Healthcare, Retail And E-Commerce, Government And Defense, Energy And Utilities, Manufacturing, Other Verticals

● By Geography: The global secure web gateway industry is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

A secure web gateway safeguards an organization from risks to its online security and viruses by enforcing business policy and filtering Internet-bound traffic. A secure web gateway is a network security solution that can be supplied locally or over the cloud. Secure web gateways, which stand between users and the Internet, offer advanced network protection by comparing web requests with corporate standards to ensure that harmful programs and websites are prohibited and inaccessible.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Secure Web Gateway Market Trends

4. Secure Web Gateway Market Drivers And Restraints

5. Secure Web Gateway Market Size And Growth Rate

……

25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions

26. Competitor Landscape

27. Opportunities And Strategies

28. Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix

