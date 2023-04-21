KAREN CARLSON TAKES READERS ON AN ADVENTURE IN HER FIRST BOOK

Author Karen Carlson shares her journey with a lover in her book My Risky Romance in Turkey
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Love conquers all, but only to an extent because true love knows when to stop as it has its established limits. This is an emphasis that Karen Carlson makes in her book My Risky Romance in Turkey.
My Risky Romance in Turkey was published in June this year by Bookside Press. It tells the story of Karen Carlson when she was at a high time finding a way to begin again, which was also the time that she met a lover named Cap. It was a quick one as they found each other separated soon after arriving in Turkey. The book also covers the rich culture that the country and Carlson boasts about.
According to Anastasia Styles, the book is a “wonderful exploration”, being compelling from the beginning to the last page. She says that the book is “well-written and detailed without ever being at risk of being dry in its delivery”.
In point of fact, and from what all the other readers have said, Carlson writes so beautifully and vividly, making the reading experience even better.
Because she grew up traveling, Karen Carlson easily developed a dedication and love for exploring more of the world, even though she basically has seen the world; having been to over a hundred of them. And because she has been around, her stories have only piled up and one of them is her first book, My Risky Romance in Turkey, which is now available in Kindle and both paperback and hardcover on Amazon.
