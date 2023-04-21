Cerebral Palsy Treatment for Children: A Parent's Guide to Understanding and Managing the Condition

Cerebral Palsy Treatment Market

The global cerebral palsy treatment industry was estimated at $3.16 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to hit $4.36 billion by 2030

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The cerebral palsy treatment market refers to the market for products and services used to manage and treat cerebral palsy, a group of neurological disorders that affect movement, coordination, and posture. Cerebral palsy is caused by damage to the brain during fetal development, childbirth, or early childhood, and there is no known cure for the condition.

According to the report, the global cerebral palsy treatment industry was estimated at $3.16 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to hit $4.36 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 3.3% from 2021 to 2030.

However, various treatments are available to help manage the symptoms of cerebral palsy, such as physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, medications, and surgery. These treatments aim to improve motor function, reduce spasticity, and enhance quality of life for individuals with cerebral palsy.

𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬, 𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐨𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬-

Rise in incidences of cerebral palsy across the world and surge in investments by the key players drive the growth of the global cerebral palsy treatment market. On the other hand, several side-effects associated with drugs restrain the growth to some extent. However, initiatives taken by government bodies for regulatory approvals are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-𝟏𝟗 𝐏𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐜 𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐚𝐥𝐬𝐲 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐲?

Patients suffering from cerebral palsy had to switch to tele-medicine during the lockdown as they couldn't visit the hospitals. This factor impacted the global cerebral palsy treatment market negatively, especially during the initial phase.

However, the market is anticipated to get back on track soon.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐯𝐮𝐥𝐬𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎-

The anticonvulsants segment accounted for more than two-fifths of the global cerebral palsy treatment market share in 2020, and is anticipated to rule the roost by 2030. The same segment would also cite the fastest CAGR of 4.0% throughout the forecast period, due to increasing prevalence rate of cerebral palsy and rise in approval of anticonvulsant drugs from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐩𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐜𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐩𝐚𝐥𝐬𝐲 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞-

The spastic cerebral palsy segment held more than three-fourths of the global cerebral palsy treatment market revenue in 2020, and is expected to lead the trail by 2030. The same segment would also manifest the fastest CAGR of 3.8% from 2020 to 2030. This is because the majority of cerebral palsy patients suffer from spastic cerebral palsy.

𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚, 𝐠𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟎-

North America accounted for the major share in 2020, generating more than one-third of the global cerebral palsy treatment market, due to significant rise in investments as well as partnerships & collaborations by the market players in the region. Asia-Pacific, however, would grow at the fastest CAGR of 4.5% by 2030. This is due to increase in number of initiatives along with enhanced investments for the overall R&D activities related to cerebral palsy treatment.

𝐂𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐚𝐥𝐬𝐲 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

Pfizer Inc.

Teva Pharmaceuticals

Bayer AG

Johnson & Johnson

GlaxoSmithKline plc.

Novartis

AbbVie Inc.

Par Pharmaceutical

Allergan plc.

Merz Pharmaceuticals, LLC.

Lannett Company Inc.

