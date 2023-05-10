Global Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Enhanced Oil Recovery Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the enhanced oil recovery market. As per TBRC’s enhanced oil recovery global market forecast, the enhanced oil recovery market size is expected to grow to $54.12 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.9%.
The increasing demand for oil and gas is expected to propel the growth of the enhanced oil recovery industry going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest enhanced oil recovery industry share. Major players in the enhanced oil recovery market include BP PLC., Royal Dutch Shell PLC., ExxonMobil Corporation, PJSC Lukoil Oil Company, Chevron Corporation, Halliburton Corporation.
Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Segments
1) By Technology: Thermal EOR, Chemical EOR, Gas EOR, Other Technologies
2) By Chemical: Surfactants, Polymers, Alkaline Chemicals, Alkali-Surfactant-Polymer (ASP) Formulations, Foamers
3) By Application: Onshore, Offshore
Enhanced oil recovery is the process of extracting oil from the oil field for getting more oil than natural pressure. It is used to increase the ability of oil flow by injecting water, chemicals, or gases into the reservoir.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Trends
4. Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Drivers And Restraints
5. Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Size And Growth Rate
……
25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions
26. Competitor Landscape
27. Opportunities And Strategies
28. Conclusions And Recommendations
29. Appendix
