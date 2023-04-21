KAREN CARLSON PENS HER ROMANCE AND HER WANDERLUST

AuthorKaren Carlson talks about her one risky romance in her book My Risky Romance in Turkey
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- On many occasions, wanderlust brings romance, while on some it is the other way around. In Karen Carlson’s world, it was neither, as already having both took her somewhere else, and she tells the story of which in her book My Risky Romance in Turkey.
Published by Bookside Press in June this year, My Risky Romance in Turkey’s reception has only been pleasant, being an “excellent, eye-opening memoir”, according to Veritas Vincit, a reader and an Amazon customer.
The book follows Carlson’s encounter during one winter in Washington, DC, where she met a lover named Cap. With a strong desire to start anew, she decides to follow her wanderlust and travel with him. The journey starts and Carlson then meets a whole new Cap.
Phil Bolos, a reader and an Amazon customer, writes, “My Risky Romance in Turkey by Karen Carlson is a fantastic memoir that covers Karen’s journey as she goes from being in love, to being out of love, to being in a world that she is struggling to understand.”
Truly a fitting summer read that is honestly written and told, packed with a romance that will inspire.
Karen Carlson grew up traveling, having explored more than a hundred countries, lived in twelve, and worked in six. Through such exposure to different cultures and people, she naturally fed her wanderlust. And because of this, she has a lot of stories to tell and one of them is her risky romance in Turkey, which is now a book that is available on Amazon.
