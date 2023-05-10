Global Mobility As A Service Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Mobility As A Service Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Mobility As A Service Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the mobility as a service market. As per TBRC’s mobility as a service market forecast, the mobility as a service market size is predicted to reach a value of $351.73 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 17.9 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the mobility as a service industry is due to the rising adoption of shared mobility. Asia Pacific region is expected to hold the largest mobility as a service market share. Major players in the mobility as a service industry include Uber Technologies Inc., SkedGo Pty Ltd., Moovit Inc., Moovel Group GmbH, UbiGo Innovation AB, Citymapper Ltd., Communauto Inc., Lyft Inc., ANI Technologies Pvt. Ltd..

Mobility As A Service Market Segments

● By Service Type: Ride Hailing, Car Sharing, Micromobility, Bus Sharing, Train Services

● By Solution Type: Technology Platforms, Payment Engines, Navigation Solutions, Telecom Connectivity Providers, Ticketing Solutions, Insurance Services

● By Application: iOS, Android, Other Applications

● By End Use: Personal, Business

● By Geography: The global mobility as a service industry is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Mobility as a service is a process that creates a single, comprehensive, and on-demand mobility service by integrating different modes of transportation and services related to transportation. MaaS is a real-time, on-demand platform that enables customers to book and pay for any combination of transportation options, including taxis, auto rentals, and bike and car-sharing services.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Mobility As A Service Market Trends

4. Mobility As A Service Market Drivers And Restraints

5. Mobility As A Service Market Size And Growth Rate

……

25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions

26. Competitor Landscape

27. Opportunities And Strategies

28. Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix

