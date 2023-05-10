Sports Gun Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Sports Gun Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Sports Gun Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the sports gun market. As per TBRC’s sports gun market forecast, the sports gun market size is predicted to reach a value of $2.94 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 5.47 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the sports gun industry is due to increasing participation in shooting sports across the globe. North America region is expected to hold the largest sports gun market share. Major players in the sports gun industry include German Sports Guns GmbH, American Outdoor Brands Corporation, JG Anschutz GmbH and Co KG, Crosman Corporation, Sturm Ruger and Company Inc., Browning Arms Company, Beretta Holding SA.

Sports Gun Market Segments

● By Type: Pistols, Revolvers, Rifles, Machine Guns, Shotguns, Carbines, Other Types

● By Distribution: Gun Stores, Sport Goods Stores, Online, Other Distributions

● By Materials: Steel, Aluminium, Polymer, Other Materials

● By Caliber Type: 0.38 Caliber, 0.38 Special, 12 Gauge, 9 mm

● By Application: Training And Demonstration, Recreational Sports

● By Geography: The global sports gun industry is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

A sports gun refers to a weapon meant for use as a rifle in hunting and sports events.

