Military Veteran Files Complaint Against Naples Police, Claiming False Accusation in Arson Case

Sabin Barto asks for accountability in law enforcement
NAPLES, FLA., UNITED STATES, April 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Sabin Barto, a military veteran, has filed a complaint against the Naples Police, alleging that the police accused him of arson without conducting a thorough or accurate investigation into the matter. (Case #11-2020-MM-00323-AXXX). His arrest in the matter led to serious disruption in his life.
According to Barto, officers arrested him based on text messages, but they had not looked at his phone. Barto had reported the phone stolen several months prior. “They said I looked just like the guy who had an argument with the owner of the marina. So, I told them we should go talk to the owner, but they didn’t like that idea,” Barto recalled.
Barto is also filing complaints against his attorney in the case, Elizabeth Humann, alleging that she did not share evidence with him and did not disclose communications she had had with the police and prosecutors about his case.
He added, “I couldn’t believe it! I never knew anything about boat fires until they came pounding at my door. They were the only people who ever accused me of such a thing. They sent me to jail and guess what happens? More boats go up in flames while I’m behind bars. Perhaps someone could explain that to the court,” expressed Barto.
Additionally, Barto claims he was denied his prescribed medication for nearly five weeks while incarcerated. Indeed, inmates have perished in the Collier County jail as a result of being denied their medications, yet it still persists. These events have had a severe impact on Barto's life, including a legal battle for his parental rights and the theft of his dog during his incarceration.
Despite the challenges he has faced, Barto is committed to moving forward with his life and hopes to promote positive change within the jail and prison systems. He has returned to school and is working with attorneys to gather information on clients who have been incarcerated in Collier County.
This incident highlights the critical need for accountability and transparency in law enforcement practices to protect citizens' rights and prevent the wrongful conviction of innocent individuals.
