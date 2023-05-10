Cables Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Cables Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the cables market trends. As per TBRC’s cables market forecast, the cables market size is predicted to reach a value of $120.85 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 8.3 percent through the forecast period.
The growth in the cables industry is due to the increase in investments in the transmission and distribution of electricity. Asia Pacific region is expected to hold the largest cables market share. Major players in the cables industry include Prysmian Group, Nexans S.A., The Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., Sumitomo Corporation, Belden Incorporated, Fujikura Ltd., Leoni AG, LS Cable & System, NKT A/S.
Cables Market Segments
By Installation: Overhead, Underground, Submarine
By Voltage: High, Medium, Low
By End-User: Industrial, Aerospace And Defence, Oil And Gas, Energy And Power, IT And Telecommunication, Other End Users
By Geography: The cables global industry is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
A cable is a wire or collection of conductors used to transport electricity or telecommunication signals from one location to another. Electric communication cables use electrical impulses to transport voice messages, computer data, and visual pictures, whereas electric power cables use metal conductors to carry electricity.
