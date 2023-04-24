Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 1,623 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 424,436 in the last 365 days.

ERP Academy and VUZF University Launch Comprehensive ERP Master Online Program

ERP Academy Student

ERP Academy

SOFIA, BULGARIA, April 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ERP Academy, in partnership with VUZF University, is thrilled to announce the launch of a new ERP Master Online Program. This program is designed to provide working professionals with the knowledge and skills necessary to implement and manage ERP systems in various industries and markets. The program is equivalent to an MBA program and is ideal for those looking to upgrade their skills and advance their career in IT management, consulting, finance, and operations management.

The comprehensive curriculum is designed by experts with extensive experience in the field, and students will have access to real-world scenarios and case studies to help them apply their learning. The flexible online format allows students to continue working while studying, making it an ideal choice for busy professionals.

"We are delighted to partner with VUZF University to provide our students with an exceptional online learning experience," said Adelina Stefanova, CEO of ERP Academy. "Our ERP Master Online Program is designed to equip students with the necessary knowledge and skills to excel in their roles, whether they are in IT management, consulting, finance, or operations management. This program is perfect for current and future employees in companies that use business software, as well as middle and senior management."

The program is well-suited for those with backgrounds in IT, consulting, accounting, finance, retail, and production. After completing the program, graduates will be well-equipped for roles in IT management, consulting, finance, and operations management. They will also have an enhanced understanding of data analysis and the ability to manage ERP systems, making them valuable assets in any organization.

Enroll now and take the first step towards a successful future in the world of ERP. For more information about the ERP Master Online Program, visit the ERP Academy website.

Adelina Stefanova
ERP academy
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn

You just read:

ERP Academy and VUZF University Launch Comprehensive ERP Master Online Program

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Education, IT Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more