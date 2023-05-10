Aerospace Avionics Market Size Expected To Reach $91.37 Billion By 2027
The Business Research Company's Aerospace Avionics Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Aerospace Avionics Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the aerospace avionics market. As per TBRC’s aerospace avionics market forecast, the aerospace avionics market size is predicted to reach a value of $91.37 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 4.0 percent through the forecast period.
The growth in the aerospace avionics industry is due to the rising demand for air travel. North America region is expected to hold the largest aerospace avionics market share. Major players in the aerospace avionics industry include Thales Group, L3Harris Technologies, Inc., Airbus SAS, Boeing Co, BAE Systems, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Saab AB, Leonardo S.P.A, Elbit Systems Ltd..
Aerospace Avionics Market Segments
By Systems: Flight Control System, Communication System, Navigation System, Monitoring System, Others Systems
By Application: Commercial Aviation, Military Aviation, Business Jets And General Aviation
By Distribution Channel: OEM, Aftermarket
By Geography: The aerospace avionics global industry is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Aerospace avionics refers to the electronic equipment and systems that are designed for use in aerospace. They are used in aircraft, spacecraft, and satellites.
