Global Baby Monitoring Devices Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Manufacturers

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, May 10, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Baby Monitoring Devices Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the baby monitoring devices market. As per TBRC’s baby monitoring devices market forecast, the baby monitoring devices market size is expected to grow to $6.36 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 9.0%.

The growth in the baby monitoring devices global market is due to rising number of working women. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest baby monitoring devices market share. Major baby monitoring devices companies include Dorel Industries Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Angelcare Monitors Inc., Motorola Inc., iBaby Labs Inc.

Baby Monitoring Devices Market Segments

• By Type: Internet Baby Monitor, Video Baby Monitor, Audio Baby Monitor
• By Mode Of Connection: Wired, Wireless
• By Application: Hospitals, Family, Other Applications
• By Geography: The global baby monitoring devices industry is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=8440&type=smp

Baby monitoring devices are electronic gadgets that combine a one-way/two-way radio or video transmission via the internet with a portable receiver to listen to or see an unsupervised infant. The baby monitor is made up of a transmitter device with a microphone and a camera that is positioned near the child. It sends the noises and images to a receiver unit equipped with a speaker and a display screen that is carried by or near the person caring for the newborn.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/baby-monitoring-devices-global-market-report

1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Baby Monitoring Devices Market Trends
4. Baby Monitoring Devices Market Drivers And Restraints
5. Baby Monitoring Devices Market Value And Growth Rate
25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions
26. Competitor Landscape
27. Opportunities And Strategies
28. Conclusions And Recommendations
29. Appendix

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/
Europe: +44 207 1930 708
Asia: +91 8897263534
Americas: +1 315 623 0293
Email: info@tbrc.info

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company
Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ
Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/
Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/
Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence company which excels in company, market and consumer research. It has over 300+ research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology. Our management are former Directors of Thomson Reuters, GlobalData and Morgan Stanley and each have more than 20 years of varied business research experience. They have delivered hundreds of research projects to the senior management of some of the world’s largest organizations. Clients include a range of blue chip companies in the fields of manufacturing, technology and healthcare and others from across the world. Our Consultants have masters qualifications from top institutes and include MBAs, MSCs, CFAs and CAs. TBRC Consultants are qualified by the Market Research Society in research practices, techniques, and ethics.

