Automatic Identification And Data Capture Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, May 10, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Automatic Identification And Data Capture Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the automatic identification and data capture market. As per TBRC’s automatic identification and data capture market forecast, the automatic identification and data capture market is expected to reach $101.83 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 14.35%.

The rise in the utilization of smartphones for image recognition is expected to propel the growth of the automatic identification and data capture industry. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest automatic identification and data capture industry share. Major players in the automatic identification and data capture global market include Honeywell International Inc., Zebra Technologies Corporation, Datalogic SpA, Cognex Corporation, Sick AG, Panasonic Holdings Corporation.

Automatic Identification And Data Capture Market Segments

1) By Offering: Hardware, Solutions, Services

2) By Product: Scanner And Readers, Biometric Scanners, Printer And Recorders, Other Products:

3) By Technology: Biometrics, Radio Frequency Identification (RFID), Smart Cards, Optical Character Recognition (OCR), Other Technologies

4) By Industry Vertical: BFSI, Manufacturing, Retail, Transportation And Logistics, Hospitality, Healthcare, Government, Other Industries

Automatic identification and data capture refer to a technologically advanced method that instantly recognizes the items, gathers the pertinent information, and then stores and inputs the information into computer systems.

