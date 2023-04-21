Organic Dairy Market | Future Development | Industry Manufacturers | Business strategies | Size and Forecast 2023-2032

Organic Dairy Market - insightSLICE Organic Dairy Market - insightSLICE

Organic Dairy Market Global Sales are Expected to Reach US$ 74.34 Billion by 2032

SANTA ROSA, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Organic Dairy Market Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecasts, 2019-2032 provides insights on key developments, business strategies, research & development activities, supply chain analysis, competitive landscape, and market composition analysis.

The Global Organic Dairy Market size was estimated to be US$ 27.39 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 74.34 Billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 10.5%. Organic dairy refers to dairy products that are produced from cows that are raised on organic farms. These farms are certified to meet specific standards for animal welfare and use of land, feed, and other inputs. The cows must be fed organic feed and must not receive hormones or antibiotics. The dairy products produced on these farms, such as milk, cheese, and yogurt, are considered to be organic and are labeled as such. The aim of organic dairy farming is to produce healthier, more sustainable, and high-quality dairy products while minimizing the negative impact on the environment.

Growth driving factors of Global Organic Dairy Market

Consumer demand for healthier and sustainable food options, Growing awareness of the benefits of organic dairy, Expansion of organic dairy farming, and Support from governments and certifying organizations are major factors driving the global organic dairy market.

Consumer demand for healthier and sustainable food options: Consumers are increasingly interested in food that is not only nutritious but also produced in a sustainable manner. This trend is driving the demand for organic dairy products, which are perceived as being healthier and better for the environment due to the absence of synthetic pesticides and growth hormones in the feed given to the cows. An example of this trend can be seen in the growing popularity of organic dairy products in countries like the United States, where consumers are willing to pay a premium for products that align with their values and beliefs.

Growing awareness of the benefits of organic dairy: The growing awareness of the benefits of organic dairy, such as higher levels of nutrients and lower levels of contaminants, is driving demand for these products. Research has shown that organic dairy products contain higher levels of omega-3 fatty acids, vitamin E, and conjugated linoleic acid (CLA), which are believed to have a range of health benefits. An example of this is the growing popularity of organic dairy products among health-conscious consumers in Europe.

Expansion of organic dairy farming: As demand for organic dairy products increases, so does the number of organic dairy farms. Many traditional dairy farmers are converting their operations to organic in order to meet the growing demand for these products. This expansion of organic dairy farming is driving growth in the global organic dairy market by increasing the supply of organic dairy products. An example of this trend can be seen in countries like New Zealand, where the number of organic dairy farms has increased significantly in recent years.

Support from governments and certifying organizations: Governments and certifying organizations around the world are providing support to the organic dairy sector by offering subsidies and certifications to organic dairy farmers. This support is helping to drive growth in the global organic dairy market by making it easier for farmers to transition to organic farming methods and by increasing consumer confidence in the quality and safety of organic dairy products. An example of this is the European Union's support for the organic dairy sector, which includes subsidies for organic farmers and strict regulations for the production of organic dairy products.

The leading market segments of Global Organic Dairy Market

The milk segment is the largest in the organic dairy market, due to its versatility and widespread use in many different food and beverage applications. Milk is a staple ingredient in many households and is used to make a wide range of products, including yogurt, cheese, butter, and cream. Additionally, the popularity of milk as a source of protein and calcium has contributed to its continued growth in the organic dairy market.

There are several key trends driving growth in the organic milk segment, including increased consumer demand for healthier and more sustainable food options, growing awareness of the benefits of organic dairy, and support from governments and certifying organizations. Many consumers are looking for healthier alternatives to traditional dairy products and are willing to pay a premium for organic milk that is free from synthetic pesticides and growth hormones. Additionally, the increasing popularity of plant-based milks, such as almond and soy, is leading some consumers to seek out organic dairy products as an alternative.

Another trend driving growth in the organic milk segment is the increasing availability of organic dairy products. As more farmers transition to organic farming methods, the supply of organic dairy products is increasing, making it easier for consumers to find and purchase these products. The support provided by governments and certifying organizations, through subsidies and certifications for organic dairy farmers, is also helping to drive growth in the organic milk segment.

On the basis of distribution channel, the supermarkets are the largest distribution channel for the organic dairy market, due to their widespread availability and ability to offer a wide range of products to consumers. Supermarkets are able to provide a one-stop-shop for all of a consumer's grocery needs, including organic dairy products. Additionally, supermarkets often have large, well-stocked dairy sections that make it easy for consumers to find and purchase organic dairy products.

One key trend driving growth in the supermarket segment is the increasing demand for convenience and variety in grocery shopping. Consumers are looking for easy and convenient ways to purchase all of their groceries in one place, and supermarkets are well-positioned to meet this demand by offering a wide range of products, including organic dairy products. Another trend is the increasing focus on healthy and sustainable food options, as many consumers are looking for healthier alternatives to traditional dairy products and are willing to pay a premium for organic dairy products.

Geographically, Europe is the largest market for organic dairy products, due to a combination of factors, including high consumer demand for organic food, supportive government policies, and a strong tradition of dairy farming. The demand for organic dairy products in Europe has been driven by the growing awareness of the benefits of organic food, including higher levels of nutrients, lower levels of contaminants, and better taste. Additionally, many European consumers are willing to pay a premium for food that is produced in a sustainable and environmentally-friendly manner.

One key trend driving growth in the European organic dairy market is the increasing demand for healthier and more sustainable food options. Many consumers are looking for alternatives to traditional dairy products and are willing to pay a premium for organic dairy products that are free from synthetic pesticides and growth hormones. Another trend is the increasing focus on locally-sourced food, as many consumers are interested in supporting their local farmers and reducing their carbon footprint.

European governments have also played a role in supporting the growth of the organic dairy market by providing subsidies and certifications for organic dairy farmers. Additionally, there is a strong tradition of dairy farming in Europe, which has helped to ensure a steady supply of organic dairy products. These factors are contributing to the continued growth of the organic dairy market in Europe.

The key players of the Global Organic Dairy Market are:

Arla Foods (Denmark), Danone (France), Dean Foods (USA), Fonterra (New Zealand), Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group (China), Lactalis Group (France), Murray Goulburn Co-operative (Australia), Nestle (Switzerland), Oatly (Sweden), Organic Valley (USA), Saputo Inc. (Canada), So Delicious Dairy Free (USA), Stonyfield Farm (USA), The WhiteWave Foods Company (USA), Yoplait (France), and Others.

Global Organic Dairy Market Key Segments:

By Product

• Milk

• Yogurt

• Cheese

• Butter

• Cream

• Others

By Packaging Type

• Pouches

• Tetra-packs

• Bottles

• Cans

• Others

By Distribution Channel

• Supermarkets

• Hypermarkets

• Discount Stores

• Convenience and Grocery Stores

• Specialty Stores

• Online/E-Retailing

• Direct Sales

• Others

By Region

• North America

* United States

* Canada

* Rest of North America

• Europe

* Germany

* United Kingdom

* Italy

* France

* Spain

* Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

* Japan

* India

* China

* Australia

* South Korea

* Rest of Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

* UAE

* Saudi Arabia

* South Africa

* Rest of the Middle East & Africa

• South America

* Brazil

* Rest of South America

