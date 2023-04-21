Metal Cutting Gas Market Focusing on Current Trends and Leading Companies That Will Change in Coming Future

Metal Cutting Gas Market By Gas Type

Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for nearly half of the global metal cutting gas market

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for nearly half of the global metal cutting gas market, and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. This region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 4.6% from 2022 to 2031. Several manufacturers have increased the production capacities for metal cutting gases. For instance, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. has launched Indane NANOCUT that enhances the efficiency of LPG as cutting gas in terms of high flame temperature, low oxygen consumption, and reduces cylinder inventory, thereby leading to the better economy to the user.

Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, “Metal Cutting Gas Market By Gas Type (Acetylene, Propylene, Natural Gas, Propane, Others), By End Use (Automotive, Aerospace, Building and Construction, Metal and Metal Fabrication, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

The surge in population coupled with rapid urbanization has surged the growth of the construction sector in both developed and developing economies, where metal-cutting gases are popularly used in the construction industry for cutting, welding, and designing various steel materials. This factor drives the growth of the global metal cutting gas market. However, lack of technical expertise and adoption of high-range advanced metal cutting machinery restrict the market growth.

According to the report, the global metal cutting gas industry generated $2.7 billion in 2021, and is anticipated to generate $4.0 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 4.2% from 2022 to 2031.

KEY MARKET PLAYERS:

The report provides the SWOT analysis of the key market players TotalEnergies SE, Hornet Cutting Systems, Ador Welding Limited, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited, LEVSTAL, NISSAN TANAKA CORPORATION, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd, HACO, Brothers Gas. which gives the business overview, financial analysis, and portfolio analysis of products and services. The latest news related to industry developments in terms of market expansions, acquisitions, growth strategies, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches, market expansions etc. are included in the report for the better understanding of the stakeholders in framing strategic decisions to gain long term profitability and market share.

The metal and metal fabrication segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly one-thirds of the global metal cutting gas market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Ongoing infrastructure activities and increase in the usage of prefabricated structures in the construction industry are accelerating the segment growth. However, the aerospace segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 4.6% from 2022 to 2031.

The acetylene segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global metal cutting gas market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 4.5% from 2022 to 2031. Among all other gases, acetylene can produce the hottest flame owing to which it is widely used in industrial applications.

