Rising Demand for Organic Pigments Market from Developing Economies | Industry Trends and Growth

Organic Pigments Market by Type

The high performance pigments segment was the largest market in 2021, contributing to more than two-fifths of the global organic pigments market

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The high performance pigments segment was the largest market in 2021, contributing to more than two-fifths of the global organic pigments market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 4.7% from 2022 to 2031, owing to the expanding scope of high-performance pigments in end-use industries, such as the automotive industry due to their superior resistance to extreme weather, humidity, and heat. In addition, increased consumer concern about the origin of cosmetics chemicals and a shifting preference for organic materials for cosmetics pigments drive the segment.

Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, “Organic Pigments Market by Type (Azo Pigments, Phthalocyanine Pigments, High Performance Pigments (HPPs), Alizarin, Arylide, Others), by End Use Industry (Paints and Coatings, Automotive, Plastics, Printing Inks, Packaging, Textile, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

Surge in need for organic pigments in the pharmaceuticals and plastic packaging industry and the increasing demand for high-performance pigments from various end-use industries propel the global organic pigments market.

This makes it important to understand the practical implications of the organic pigments market. To gain a competitive advantage, the players must have something unique. By tapping into the untapped market segment, they can establish a relevant point of differentiation, and this report offers an extension analysis of untapped segments to benefit the market players and new entrants to gain the market share.

According to the report, the global organic pigments industry generated $5.6 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $8.4 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 4.2% from 2022 to 2031.

KEY MARKET PLAYERS:

The report provides the SWOT analysis of the key market players BASF SE, Clariant, DIC Corporation, Ferro Corporation, LANXESS, Sudarshan Chemical Industries Limited, Sun Chemical, Synthesia a.s., TOYOCOLOR CO., LTD. which gives the business overview, financial analysis, and portfolio analysis of products and services. The latest news related to industry developments in terms of market expansions, acquisitions, growth strategies, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches, market expansions etc. are included in the report for the better understanding of the stakeholders in framing strategic decisions to gain long term profitability and market share.

The printing inks segment held the largest share of more than one-fourth of the global organic pigments market in 2021, and is expected to maintain dominance in terms of revenue during the forecast period. This is due to the extensive use of printing inks in flexographic and intaglio printing, screen printing, lithographic and typographic printing, and other printing techniques. They can also be used in various plastic and ornamental applications, including ceramics painting and printing, plastic and coatings manufacture, textile printing, and composites production. However, the paints and coatings segment would witness the fastest CAGR of 4.7% from 2022 to 2031, owing to the increasing demand from the automotive and construction industry for organic pigments for usage in paints and coatings.

