Counter UAS Market Rising Number of Security Breaches is Expected to CAGR 25% With 4.67 Billion – 2022 to 2030 by MRFR
Counter-UAS Market Information by Technology Platform System Configuration, End Use, Application, and Interdiction Region - Forecast till 2030NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, April 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Research Future Insights
According To MRFR Analysis Counter UAS Market Size Is Expected to Reach $4.67 Billion By the End Of 2030, With A CAGR Of 25%
The counter UAS is also recognized as counter-drone Technology, or C-UAS. It is user detects unmanned aircraft. The rising incidence of security breaches by drones generate a huge threat to civilian and the military. This is encouraged the emergence of the Counter UAS market in current years.
More than 200 counter UAS products have been obtainable recently from More than 150 manufacturers across the countries. The Counter UAS market growth can be seen because of the growing demand for anti-drone systems. There have been increasing terrorist activities that have driven the demand for counter-UAS Technology. Counter UAS systems can also track and detect other aerial vehicles. Owing to the growing illegal activities with the drone, the global Counter UAS market is anticipated to grow more in the forecast period.
Key Players
Some of the key market players are Raytheon Company (US), DroneDefence (UK), Harris Corporation (US), Elbit Systems Ltd (Israel), Thales Group (France), ROHDE&SCHWARZ (Germany), DRONESHIELD (US), Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd (Israel), HENSOLDT (Germany), ASELSAN AS (Turkey), Babcock International Group PLC (UK), Black Sage (US), Saab AB (Sweden), Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), IAI (Israel), Northrop Grumman Corporation (US), and Rheinmetall AG (Germany)
Market Segmentation
The Global Counter-UAS Market has been segmented into the Technology, Platform, End-use
Based on Technology, The Global Counter-UAS Market has been segmented into Laser Systems, Kinetic Systems, and Electronic Systems. Electronic systems are anticipated to hold the highest Counter UAS market share in the estimated period. This is owing to huge investments by the big key players across the world.
Based on Platform, The Global Counter-UAS Market has been segmented into Air, Ground, and Naval. The ground-based segment is anticipated to hold the highest Counter UAS market share during the estimated period because most of the counter UAS system is ground-based.
Based on End Use, The Global Counter-UAS Market has been segmented into Military & Defense, Commercial and Homeland Security. The military and defense are anticipated to hold the highest share of the market. Recently the countries are giving importance to strengthening the counter UAS to monitor terrorist activities. It would increase the demand for this segment, and it is expected to grow at a faster rate.
Regional Analysis
The major regions in the Counter UAS global market are North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. North America accounted for the highest share in the Counter UAS market in 2020, and it was valued at 427.6 million. The Market in North America is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 37.09% during the estimated period.
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter
