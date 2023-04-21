There were 1,840 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 422,825 in the last 365 days.
FLOW TRADERS Q123 TRADING UPDATE
Amsterdam, the Netherlands - Flow Traders Ltd. FLOW announces its unaudited Q123 trading update.
Highlights
Financial Overview
|€million
|Q123
|Q422
|Change
|Q123
|Q122
|Change
|Normalized total income
|111.6
|113.9
|(2%)
|111.6
|148.3
|(25%)
|Normalized net trading income
|110.4
|115.6
|(4%)
|110.4
|148.4
|(26%)
|EMEA
|58.1
|66.2
|(12%)
|58.1
|108.5
|(46%)
|Americas
|33.0
|37.1
|(11%)
|33.0
|21.6
|53%
|APAC
|19.4
|12.3
|58%
|19.4
|18.3
|6%
|Normalized other income
|1.2
|(1.7)
|-
|1.2
|(0.1)
|-
|Normalized employee expenses1
|39.9
|41.4
|(4%)
|39.9
|54.0
|(26%)
|Technology expenses
|16.6
|16.4
|(1%)
|16.6
|13.8
|20%
|Other expenses
|7.3
|7.9
|(7%)
|7.3
|5.9
|24%
|Normalized operating expenses
|63.8
|65.7
|(3%)
|63.8
|73.7
|(13%)
|Normalized EBITDA
|47.9
|48.2
|(1%)
|47.9
|74.6
|(36%)
|Depreciation / amortisation
|5.0
|4.7
|-
|5.0
|3.8
|-
|Write off of (in) tangible assets
|-
|-
|-
|-
|0.2
|-
|Normalized profit before tax
|42.9
|43.5
|(2%)
|42.9
|70.7
|(39%)
|Normalized tax
|8.6
|10.0
|-
|8.6
|14.7
|-
|Normalized net profit
|34.3
|33.6
|2%
|34.3
|56.0
|(39%)
|Normalized basic EPS2 (€)
|0.79
|0.78
|0.79
|1.29
|Normalized EBITDA margin
|43%
|42%
|43%
|50%
Value Traded Overview
|€billion
|Q123
|Q422
|Change
|Q123
|Q122
|Change
|Flow Traders ETP Value Traded
|422
|396
|7%
|422
|522
|(19%)
|Europe
|196
|179
|10%
|196
|238
|(18%)
|Americas
|206
|195
|6%
|206
|255
|(19%)
|Asia
|21
|22
|(7%)
|21
|29
|(28%)
|Flow Traders non-ETP Value Traded
|1,131
|1,209
|(6%)
|1,131
|1,434
|(21%)
|Flow Traders Value Traded4
|1,554
|1,605
|(3%)
|1,554
|1,956
|(21%)
|Equity
|826
|780
|6%
|826
|1,025
|(19%)
|Fixed income
|348
|363
|(4%)
|348
|318
|10%
|Currency, Crypto, Commodity
|340
|451
|(25%)
|340
|530
|(36%)
|Other
|40
|11
|276%
|40
|84
|(52%)
|Market ETP Value Traded5
|11,349
|11,640
|(2%)
|11,349
|15,085
|(25%)
|Europe
|572
|506
|13%
|572
|767
|(25%)
|Americas
|9,533
|9,871
|(3%)
|9,533
|13,305
|(28%)
|Asia
|1,244
|1,353
|(8%)
|1,244
|1,013
|23%
|Asia ex China
|364
|403
|(10%)
|364
|392
|(7%)
Regional Highlights
EUROPE:
AMERICAS:
ASIA:
Flow Traders Capital
Share Buyback Program
Outlook
Management Comments
Mike Kuehnel, CEO, stated:
"It was an honor to succeed Dennis as CEO of Flow Traders on 1 February and I'm highly excited about the long-term growth opportunities for the firm's multi-faceted business. We continue to investigate attractive growth and investment opportunities globally that align with our core business while diligently executing and implementing the firm's existing growth strategy as outlined in our Capital Markets Update (CMU) last July.
"Irrespective of a significantly changed and challenging market environment, Flow Traders delivered another robust quarter as our ongoing strategic trading diversification continues to increase the resilience of the business alongside attractive results. Once again, we demonstrated the highly accretive nature of our trading capital with returns of 65%, achieved amidst an ever-evolving market backdrop. From a cost efficiency perspective, it was encouraging to see that our fixed operating expenses base reduced slightly in the quarter versus last quarter and we will continue to focus on increasing the underlying efficiency of the business as we leverage the investments made in prior years.
"Enhancing our broader employee talent pool, remaining a top employer of choice in our sector and reinforcing our commitment to our Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Policy continue to be key strategic focus areas. Accordingly, we were excited to have hosted our first ever ‘Connecting Women in Fintech' event in collaboration with Euronext in February and launched on International Women's Day a partnership with ‘FemaleXFinance', an organization focused on fostering talent in the field of finance.
"We continue to be excited about Flow Traders' future growth prospects, driven by our ongoing asset class and geographical diversification, growth in strategic optionality, and the structural tailwinds from long-term industry trends including the shift to passive investing, electronification, digitalization and regulation."
Folkert Joling, Chief Trading Officer, added:
"The business delivered a solid trading performance in the first quarter with all regions contributing meaningfully across all asset classes. We continue to expand and broaden our trading activities further in different products and asset classes and this is exemplified in the resiliency of the business through different market cycles. While there were some disruptions in certain segments of the market in the quarter as a result of the banking crises in the U.S. and Europe, our robust and prudent approach to risk management meant we remained active in providing liquidity to the market. It is also promising to note the start of a recovery across the digital assets markets during the first quarter. We believe that going forward these markets will see a more prominent role for fully regulated players such as Flow Traders."
Contact Details
Flow Traders Ltd.
Investors
Eric Pan
Phone: +31 20 7996180
Email: investor.relations@flowtraders.com
Media
Laura Peijs
Phone: +31 20 7996125
Email: press@flowtraders.com
About Flow Traders
Flow Traders is a leading global financial technology-enabled liquidity provider in financial products, historically specialized in Exchange Traded Products (ETPs), now expanding into other asset classes. Flow Traders ensures the provision of liquidity to support the uninterrupted functioning of financial markets. This allows investors to continue to buy or sell ETPs or other financial instruments under all market circumstances. We continuously grow our organization, ensuring that our trading desks in Europe, the Americas and Asia can provide liquidity across all major exchanges, globally, 24 hours a day. Founded in 2004, we continue to cultivate the entrepreneurial, innovative and team-oriented culture that has been with us since the beginning. Please visit www.flowtraders.com for more information.
Normalized Performance
IFRS Financial Overview and Normalized to IFRS Reconciliation
|€million
|Q123
|Q422
|Change
|Q123
|Q122
|Change
|Total income
|110.5
|115.5
|(4%)
|110.5
|148.0
|(25%)
|Net trading income
|110.5
|115.7
|(5%)
|110.5
|148.7
|(26%)
|Other income
|-
|(0.2)
|-
|-
|(0.8)
|-
|Employee expenses1
|44.9
|46.6
|(4%)
|44.9
|54.9
|(18%)
|Technology expenses
|16.6
|16.4
|1%
|16.6
|13.8
|20%
|Other expenses
|7.3
|7.9
|(7%)
|7.3
|5.9
|24%
|One-off expenses5
|1.5
|1.5
|0%
|1.5
|3.3
|(55%)
|Total operating expenses
|70.3
|72.4
|(3%)
|70.3
|77.9
|(10%)
|EBITDA
|40.2
|43.2
|(7%)
|40.2
|70.1
|(43%)
|Profit before tax
|34.7
|38.0
|(9%)
|34.7
|66.1
|(47%)
|Net profit
|27.7
|29.5
|(6%)
|27.7
|52.3
|(47%)
|Basic EPS2 (€)
|0.64
|0.68
|0.64
|1.20
|Fully diluted EPS3 (€)
|0.62
|0.65
|0.62
|1.17
|EBITDA margin
|36%
|37%
|36%
|47%
|Normalized EBITDA
|47.9
|48.2
|74.6
|FV OCI adjustment
|(1.6)
|1.2
|(0.3)
|Results of equity-accounted investments
|0.4
|0.4
|0.1
|One-off expenses5
|(1.5)
|(1.5)
|(3.3)
|Prior year share plans
|(8.2)
|(7.0)
|(7.9)
|Current year share plan deferral
|3.1
|1.9
|5.8
|Other variable remuneration adjustment
|-
|-
|1.1
|IFRS EBITDA
|40.2
|43.2
|70.1
|Normalized net profit
|34.3
|33.6
|56.0
|Profit before tax IFRS adjustments
|(8.1)
|(5.5)
|(4.6)
|Tax difference
|1.6
|1.4
|1.0
|IFRS net profit
|27.7
|29.5
|52.3
