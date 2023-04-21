Submit Release
Maryland State Police Investigating After Body Of Child Recovered From Garrett County Pond

Maryland State Police News Release

(OAKLAND, MD) – The body of a child was recovered from a pond after being reported missing Thursday in Garrett County.

The body of Fox Piper, 4, of Oakland, Maryland, was recovered at about 10 p.m. on Thursday by members of the Deep Creek Fire Department Dive Team. He was declared deceased at the scene. The recovery occurred following a multi-agency search for the child.

Shortly before 7:15 p.m. on Thursday, troopers from the Maryland State Police McHenry Barrack responded to the unit block of Temperance Way in Oakland, Maryland for a report of a critically missing child. According to a preliminary investigation, Piper was last seen by family members at about 6:30 p.m. on Thursday on the front porch of their home.

Troopers from the McHenry Barrack, Criminal Enforcement Division Western Region, K-9 Unit and the Aviation Command, along with the Garrett County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland Natural Resources Police also searched for the child before he was located in the pond. The pond is located a short distance from his home.

The case remains under investigation…

###

CONTACT: Office of Media Communication, msp.media@maryland.gov

 

Maryland State Police Investigating After Body Of Child Recovered From Garrett County Pond

