Senate Bill 645 Printer's Number 618

PENNSYLVANIA, April 20 - as required under this section.
(c) Definitions.--As used in this section, the following
words and phrases shall have the meanings given to them in this
subsection unless the context clearly indicates otherwise:
"Action." As defined in 42 Pa.C.S. § 102 (relating to
definitions).
"Court." As defined in 42 Pa.C.S. § 102.
"Garden" or "community garden." Real property that has no
permanent structure that is managed and maintained by an
individual, a group of individuals or a nonprofit organization,
and that consists of open spaces covered with natural vegetation
such as grass, plants or trees or planted vegetation such as
vegetables, fruits or flowers for personal or group consumption,
for donation or for sale that is incidental in nature.
"Permanent structure." The term does not include fences,
arbors, sunshades, gazebos, pergolas, trellises, stages, raised
beds, composting toilets, storage structures, sheds,
greenhouses, hoop houses, animal containments or anything that
could be removed without obtaining a municipal demolition
permit.
"Real property." As defined in 42 Pa.C.S. § 5527.1(h) .
"Vacant land." Real property that has no permanent
structures. A permanent structure does not include fences,
arbors, sunshades, gazebos, pergolas, trellises, stages, raised
beds, composting toilets, storage structures, sheds,
greenhouses, hoop houses, animal containments or anything that
could be removed without obtaining a municipal demolition
permit.
Section 2. This act shall take effect in 60 days.
