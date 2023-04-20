Senate Bill 645 Printer's Number 618

PENNSYLVANIA, April 20 - as required under this section.

(c) Definitions.--As used in this section, the following

words and phrases shall have the meanings given to them in this

subsection unless the context clearly indicates otherwise:

"Action." As defined in 42 Pa.C.S. § 102 (relating to

definitions).

"Court." As defined in 42 Pa.C.S. § 102.

"Garden" or "community garden." Real property that has no

permanent structure that is managed and maintained by an

individual, a group of individuals or a nonprofit organization,

and that consists of open spaces covered with natural vegetation

such as grass, plants or trees or planted vegetation such as

vegetables, fruits or flowers for personal or group consumption,

for donation or for sale that is incidental in nature.

"Permanent structure." The term does not include fences,

arbors, sunshades, gazebos, pergolas, trellises, stages, raised

beds, composting toilets, storage structures, sheds,

greenhouses, hoop houses, animal containments or anything that

could be removed without obtaining a municipal demolition

permit.

"Real property." As defined in 42 Pa.C.S. § 5527.1(h) .

"Vacant land." Real property that has no permanent

structures. A permanent structure does not include fences,

arbors, sunshades, gazebos, pergolas, trellises, stages, raised

beds, composting toilets, storage structures, sheds,

greenhouses, hoop houses, animal containments or anything that

could be removed without obtaining a municipal demolition

permit.

Section 2. This act shall take effect in 60 days.

20230SB0645PN0618 - 3 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29