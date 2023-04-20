Senate Bill 643 Printer's Number 620

There were 1,847 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 422,822 in the last 365 days.
PENNSYLVANIA, April 20 - (2) Adult motion picture theaters.
(3) Adult mini-motion picture theaters.
(3.1) Any public premise hosting an adult-oriented
performance.
(4) Any premises to which the public, patrons or members
are invited or admitted and which are so physically arranged
as to provide booths, cubicles, rooms, studios, compartments
or stalls separate from the common areas of the premises for
the purpose of viewing adult-oriented motion pictures or
where an entertainer provides adult entertainment to a member
of the public, a patron or a member.
(5) An adult entertainment studio or any premises that
are physically arranged and used as such, whether advertised
or represented as an adult entertainment studio, rap studio,
exotic dance studio, encounter studio, sensitivity studio,
modeling studio or any other term of like import.
The term "booths, cubicles, rooms, studios, compartments or
stalls" for purposes of defining "adult-oriented establishments"
does not mean enclosures which are private offices used by the
owner, manager or persons employed on the premises for attending
to the tasks of their employment, and which are not held out to
the public for the purpose of viewing motion pictures or other
entertainment for a fee, and which are not open to any persons
other than employees.
"Adult-oriented performance." A performance that is intended
to appeal to prurient interests and that features one of the
following:
(1) A person who appears in a state of nudity or is
seminude.
(2) The purposeful exposure, whether complete or
