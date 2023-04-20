Submit Release
Senate Bill 643 Printer's Number 620

PENNSYLVANIA, April 20 - (2) Adult motion picture theaters.

(3) Adult mini-motion picture theaters.

(3.1) Any public premise hosting an adult-oriented

performance.

(4) Any premises to which the public, patrons or members

are invited or admitted and which are so physically arranged

as to provide booths, cubicles, rooms, studios, compartments

or stalls separate from the common areas of the premises for

the purpose of viewing adult-oriented motion pictures or

where an entertainer provides adult entertainment to a member

of the public, a patron or a member.

(5) An adult entertainment studio or any premises that

are physically arranged and used as such, whether advertised

or represented as an adult entertainment studio, rap studio,

exotic dance studio, encounter studio, sensitivity studio,

modeling studio or any other term of like import.

The term "booths, cubicles, rooms, studios, compartments or

stalls" for purposes of defining "adult-oriented establishments"

does not mean enclosures which are private offices used by the

owner, manager or persons employed on the premises for attending

to the tasks of their employment, and which are not held out to

the public for the purpose of viewing motion pictures or other

entertainment for a fee, and which are not open to any persons

other than employees.

"Adult-oriented performance." A performance that is intended

to appeal to prurient interests and that features one of the

following:

(1) A person who appears in a state of nudity or is

seminude.

(2) The purposeful exposure, whether complete or

Senate Bill 643 Printer's Number 620

