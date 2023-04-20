Submit Release
Senate Bill 7 Printer's Number 619

PENNSYLVANIA, April 20 - PRINTER'S NO. 619

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

7

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY AUMENT, ARGALL, DUSH, BROOKS, STEFANO, MASTRIANO,

PENNYCUICK, ROTHMAN, MARTIN, HUTCHINSON AND J. WARD,

APRIL 20, 2023

REFERRED TO EDUCATION, APRIL 20, 2023

AN ACT

Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An

act relating to the public school system, including certain

provisions applicable as well to private and parochial

schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the

laws relating thereto," in terms and courses of study,

providing for parental control relating to instructional

materials and books containing sexually explicit content.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known

as the Public School Code of 1949, is amended by adding a

section to read:

Section 1529. Parental Control Relating to Instructional

Materials and Books Containing Sexually Explicit Content.--(a)

The governing body of a school entity shall develop a public

policy that provides parental control of instructional materials

and books containing sexually explicit content and includes

information, guidance, procedures and standards relating to:

(1) Directly identifying specific instructional materials

containing sexually explicit subjects that are used by or made

