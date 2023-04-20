Senate Resolution 89 Printer's Number 624

There were 1,849 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 422,803 in the last 365 days.
PENNSYLVANIA, April 20 - PRINTER'S NO. 624
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
89
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY A. WILLIAMS, ARGALL, BOSCOLA, CAPPELLETTI,
SCHWANK, MILLER, COMITTA, LAUGHLIN AND DUSH, APRIL 20, 2023
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, APRIL 20, 2023
A RESOLUTION
Recognizing the week of April 16 through 22, 2023, as
"Pennsylvania Economic Development Week" in Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, Initiatives that spark economic development are
vital to creating and retaining jobs for Pennsylvanians, and the
creation of new opportunities for businesses and entrepreneurs
is a key component to securing the Commonwealth's economic
future for generations to come; and
WHEREAS, Pennsylvania is committed to fostering a business-
friendly climate that attracts employers, enables the
Commonwealth to remain competitive and generates new jobs for
our residents; and
WHEREAS, The Department of Community and Economic Development
is committed to providing quality resources that boost economic
growth; and
WHEREAS, Members of the Pennsylvania Economic Development
Association are dedicated to serving the needs of the business
community through services, including:
(1) Business and job retention efforts.
