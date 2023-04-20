Senate Resolution 89 Printer's Number 624

PENNSYLVANIA, April 20 - PRINTER'S NO. 624

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

89

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY A. WILLIAMS, ARGALL, BOSCOLA, CAPPELLETTI,

SCHWANK, MILLER, COMITTA, LAUGHLIN AND DUSH, APRIL 20, 2023

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, APRIL 20, 2023

A RESOLUTION

Recognizing the week of April 16 through 22, 2023, as

"Pennsylvania Economic Development Week" in Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, Initiatives that spark economic development are

vital to creating and retaining jobs for Pennsylvanians, and the

creation of new opportunities for businesses and entrepreneurs

is a key component to securing the Commonwealth's economic

future for generations to come; and

WHEREAS, Pennsylvania is committed to fostering a business-

friendly climate that attracts employers, enables the

Commonwealth to remain competitive and generates new jobs for

our residents; and

WHEREAS, The Department of Community and Economic Development

is committed to providing quality resources that boost economic

growth; and

WHEREAS, Members of the Pennsylvania Economic Development

Association are dedicated to serving the needs of the business

community through services, including:

(1) Business and job retention efforts.

