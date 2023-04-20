Senate Bill 642 Printer's Number 623

There were 1,852 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 422,803 in the last 365 days.
PENNSYLVANIA, April 20 - shall have the meanings given to them in this section unless the
context clearly indicates otherwise:
"Department." The Department of State of the Commonwealth.
"Election Day." The day of a general election, municipal
election or primary election.
"General election." The election held biennially on the
Tuesday next following the first Monday of November in each
even-numbered year.
"Municipal corporation." A city, borough, incorporated town
or township.
"Municipal election." The election held on the Tuesday next
following the first Monday of November in each odd-numbered
year.
"Primary election." An election for the nomination of
candidates.
"Private employer." An employer that is engaged in business
in this Commonwealth. The term does not include a public
employer, school district or county.
"Public employer."
(1) Any of the following:
(i) T he Commonwealth.
(ii) A municipal corporation.
(2) The term does not include a county or school
district.
§ 2102. Observance of Election Day as a legal holiday.
(a) General rule.--A public employer shall observe Election
Day as a legal holiday.
(b) Other public entities.--A school district or county may
observe Election Day as a legal holiday.
(c) Private employers.--
20230SB0642PN0623 - 2 -
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30