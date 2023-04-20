Senate Resolution 95 Printer's Number 621

There were 1,852 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 422,890 in the last 365 days.
PENNSYLVANIA, April 20 - PRINTER'S NO. 621
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
95
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY STEFANO, MARTIN, BROWN, ROTHMAN, ARGALL, BREWSTER,
CULVER, VOGEL, LAUGHLIN, AUMENT, HUTCHINSON, DUSH,
PENNYCUICK, COSTA AND MILLER, APRIL 20, 2023
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, APRIL 20, 2023
A RESOLUTION
Recognizing the 80th anniversary of the National Federation of
Independent Business on May 20, 2023.
WHEREAS, The National Federation of Independent Business
(NFIB), the leading small business association in the United
States, is celebrating 80 years as the voice of small businesses
across the United States; and
WHEREAS, NFIB is the voice for 13,000 small businesses in
this Commonwealth and 300,000 small businesses across the United
States; and
WHEREAS, The vision of NFIB is to give small and independent
businesses a voice in governmental decision making through
policy advocacy; and
WHEREAS, The positions of NFIB originate from the democratic
polling of NFIB grassroots membership and reflect the actual
interests of small business owners; and
WHEREAS, As a result, the efforts of NFIB lead to the growth
of small businesses and job creation; and
