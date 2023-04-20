Submit Release
Senate Resolution 95 Printer's Number 621

PENNSYLVANIA, April 20 - PRINTER'S NO. 621

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

95

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY STEFANO, MARTIN, BROWN, ROTHMAN, ARGALL, BREWSTER,

CULVER, VOGEL, LAUGHLIN, AUMENT, HUTCHINSON, DUSH,

PENNYCUICK, COSTA AND MILLER, APRIL 20, 2023

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, APRIL 20, 2023

A RESOLUTION

Recognizing the 80th anniversary of the National Federation of

Independent Business on May 20, 2023.

WHEREAS, The National Federation of Independent Business

(NFIB), the leading small business association in the United

States, is celebrating 80 years as the voice of small businesses

across the United States; and

WHEREAS, NFIB is the voice for 13,000 small businesses in

this Commonwealth and 300,000 small businesses across the United

States; and

WHEREAS, The vision of NFIB is to give small and independent

businesses a voice in governmental decision making through

policy advocacy; and

WHEREAS, The positions of NFIB originate from the democratic

polling of NFIB grassroots membership and reflect the actual

interests of small business owners; and

WHEREAS, As a result, the efforts of NFIB lead to the growth

of small businesses and job creation; and

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

Senate Resolution 95 Printer's Number 621

