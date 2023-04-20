Senate Resolution 96 Printer's Number 622

There were 1,856 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 422,890 in the last 365 days.
PENNSYLVANIA, April 20 - earn higher wages and live healthier lives; and
WHEREAS, Parents will always be the most important influence
on their children; and
WHEREAS, There are nearly 796,000 working parents with
children under six years of age in Pennsylvania; and
WHEREAS, Evidence-based programs that strengthen our families
and ensure access to high-quality early care and education are
needed to maximize children's potential in the first five years
of life; and
WHEREAS, Despite the proven benefits of high-quality early
care and education, more eligible Pennsylvania children and
families need access to these services; and
WHEREAS, Just 2% of all children under six years of age and
only 5% of low-income children under six years of age are
receiving publicly funded, evidence-based home visiting
services; and
WHEREAS, Only 45% of subsidized children under five years of
age and 42% of subsidized infants and toddlers attend a high-
quality child care program; and
WHEREAS, Only 46% of child care capacity in this Commonwealth
meets high-quality standards; and
WHEREAS, Seventy-five percent of eligible children under five
years of age and 79% of eligible infants or toddlers are not
enrolled in the Child Care Works subsidized child care program;
and
WHEREAS, Fifty-seven percent of eligible children, three and
four years of age, do not have access to high-quality
prekindergarten; and
WHEREAS, High-quality early childhood education depends on
high-quality early childhood educators who ensure that children,
20230SR0096PN0622 - 2 -
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30