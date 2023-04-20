Submit Release
Senate Resolution 96 Printer's Number 622

PENNSYLVANIA, April 20 - earn higher wages and live healthier lives; and

WHEREAS, Parents will always be the most important influence

on their children; and

WHEREAS, There are nearly 796,000 working parents with

children under six years of age in Pennsylvania; and

WHEREAS, Evidence-based programs that strengthen our families

and ensure access to high-quality early care and education are

needed to maximize children's potential in the first five years

of life; and

WHEREAS, Despite the proven benefits of high-quality early

care and education, more eligible Pennsylvania children and

families need access to these services; and

WHEREAS, Just 2% of all children under six years of age and

only 5% of low-income children under six years of age are

receiving publicly funded, evidence-based home visiting

services; and

WHEREAS, Only 45% of subsidized children under five years of

age and 42% of subsidized infants and toddlers attend a high-

quality child care program; and

WHEREAS, Only 46% of child care capacity in this Commonwealth

meets high-quality standards; and

WHEREAS, Seventy-five percent of eligible children under five

years of age and 79% of eligible infants or toddlers are not

enrolled in the Child Care Works subsidized child care program;

and

WHEREAS, Fifty-seven percent of eligible children, three and

four years of age, do not have access to high-quality

prekindergarten; and

WHEREAS, High-quality early childhood education depends on

high-quality early childhood educators who ensure that children,

20230SR0096PN0622 - 2 -

Senate Resolution 96 Printer's Number 622

