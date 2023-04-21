Champagne Market Size To Hit US$ 7.2 Billion by 2028 | IMARC Group

The emerging trend of socialization, especially among the millennial population, is primarily driving the champagne market.

BROOKLYN, NY, USA, April 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐠𝐧𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬, 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞, 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞, 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡, 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟖.’ the global champagne market size reached US$ 6.1 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 7.2 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.1% during 2023-2028.

𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.imarcgroup.com/champagne-market/requestsample

Champagne represents an alcoholic beverage that is produced from a wide array of grapes and flavors, such as almond, citrus, apple, etc., to enhance the overall taste. It is aged for years to add complexity and comes in varying levels of sweetness. Champagne contains low amounts of calories and sugar while high levels of resveratrol as compared to wine. It has low to moderate consumption and provides numerous health benefits, including minimizing cholesterol levels, lowering the risk of diabetes, boosting mood, improving heart health, reducing damage to blood vessels, preventing dementia and blood clots, etc. Presently, champagne is widely consumed as a celebration drink on special occasions, such as anniversaries, parties, weddings, sports events, corporate events, etc.

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐠𝐧𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬:

The emerging trend of socialization, especially among the millennial population, is primarily driving the champagne market. Additionally, the growing number of weekend parties and gatherings across the corporate sector and the inflating disposable income levels of individuals are further bolstering the market growth. Besides this, the expanding food tourism and culinary services and the increasing adoption of champagne in luxury hotels for gourmet cooking are acting as significant growth-inducing factors. Moreover, key market players are using innovative strategies, such as combining traditional hybridization techniques and advanced tools, to produce champagne, which is positively influencing the global market. Apart from this, they are offering canned champagne with exotic and unique flavors via online retail channels, which is stimulating the market growth. Furthermore, the expanding e-commerce industry is expected to fuel the champagne market over the forecasted period.

𝐀𝐬𝐤 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝟏𝟎% 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=4287&flag=C

𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐠𝐧𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟖 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞 𝐖𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

The competitive landscape of the global champagne market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐬𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞:

• Arvitis

• Centre Vinicole – Champagne Nicolas Feuillatte

• Champagne Piper-Heidsieck

• Diageo

• LANSON-BCC

• Laurent-Perrier

• LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton

• Pernod Ricard

• Taittinger

• Vranken - Pommery Monopole SA

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

The report has segmented the global champagne market on the basis of product, price, distribution channel and region.

𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐤𝐮𝐩 𝐛𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭:

• Prestige Cuvée

• Blanc De Noirs

• Blanc De Blancs

• Rosé Champagne

• Others

𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐤𝐮𝐩 𝐛𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐞:

• Economy

• Mid-Range

• Luxury

𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐤𝐮𝐩 𝐛𝐲 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥:

• Supermarket and Hypermarket

• Specialty Stores

• Online Stores

𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐤𝐮𝐩 𝐛𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧:

• North America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

𝐂𝐡𝐞𝐜𝐤𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰: https://www.imarcgroup.com/checkout?id=4287&method=1

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:

• 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐞𝐫𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 (𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟕-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐)

• 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 (𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟖)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Impact of COVID-19

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

𝐈𝐟 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐧𝐞𝐞𝐝 𝐬𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜 𝐢𝐧𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐧𝐨𝐭 𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐥𝐲 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐩𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭, 𝐰𝐞 𝐰𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝𝐞 𝐢𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐚𝐬 𝐚 𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐜𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧.

𝐑𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐛𝐲 𝐈𝐌𝐀𝐑𝐂 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐩:

• RTA Furniture Market

• Australia Online Gambling Market

• Piston Engine Aircraft Market

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.