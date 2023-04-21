Prime Minister urges more sense of responsibility at work

VIETNAM, April 21 - HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has asked ministries and localities to raise their sense of responsibility at work.

In a letter sent to concerned agencies, the PM said that the laws and the Government's working regulations define that authorities from the central to grassroots level must ensure a unified, smooth, democratic, modern, integrity and efficient administrative system, serving the people and work under the people's supervision.

However, recently, some State workers were reported to be shirking responsibility, avoiding their duties, and failing to make decisions within their area of competence

Some workers push their duty to other or upper-level agencies and lack close, timely and effective coordination among ministries, agencies and localities.

As a result, work is not resolved, reducing the effectiveness and efficiency of the authorities at all levels, reducing the people’s and businesses' trust in state agencies, and affecting the socio-economic development goals.

To correct shortcomings and limitations and strengthen responsibility, PM Chính asked ministries, provinces and cities to strictly implement the Government's working regulations promulgated together with Decree No 39/2022/NĐ-CP on June 18 last year.

When handling work, ministers and heads of agencies must actively and effectively coordinate with ministers and heads of agencies related to the work.

In cases where dossiers, schemes, or projects are submitted to the Government, but there are divergent opinions among ministries and agencies regarding their main contents, it is the duty of the minister or head of the presiding agency to take personal responsibility. They must proactively collaborate with other ministers and heads of agencies to deliberate and come to a consensus before submitting them to the Government.

Chairmen of provincial and municipal people's committees must perform their tasks as prescribed by law and take responsibility for deciding issues within their competence. They should not plead consultation from central agencies to avoid responsibility and make decisions, especially for jobs that have been delayed.

Ministers and heads of agencies must review, amend and supplement the task assignment process and reduce and simplify unnecessary procedures. Specifically, they should define the rights and responsibilities of organisations and individuals in each stage of the job process, absolutely not allowing evading responsibility.

They should strengthen inspection, especially unexpected inspection. Officials and workers with weak capacities do not dare to do, lack responsibility and fail to meet job requirements must be replaced or transferred to another job.

People causing trouble or corruption must be strictly punished. Agencies, organisations and individuals completing tasks well, daring to do, taking the initiative, and creative work should be rewarded timely. — VNS