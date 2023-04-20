NA Chairman Vương Đình Huệ visits Fidel Castro Ruz Centre

VIETNAM, April 20 -

HAVANA – National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vương Đình Huệ and his entourage on April 19 morning (Cuba time) visited the Fidel Castro Ruz Centre in La Habana, within the framework of his official visit to Cuba.

The centre is a place to collect, store, preserve, and honour the legacy of the Cuban leader to research and popularise his ideological values.

Hue watched objects and images associated with Fidel's life and revolutionary cause, and was briefed about the value and Fidel Castro's special sentiment for Việt Nam.

Writing in the guest book, he wrote: "To every Cuban and people in the world, leader Fidel Castro is forever an immortal symbol of revolutionary heroism, strong will, steadfastly fighting for national independence and aspiration for freedom and happiness. In the heart of every Vietnamese, Fidel Castro is a noble image of a staunch revolutionary soldier, a great friend, and a close comrade with faith, love, admiration, and sympathy, just like the relations of special, faithful, pure and rare friendship and solidarity in the ties between the Parties, States and peoples of the two countries Việt Nam and Cuba. Viva Cuba, Viva Việt Nam!”.

On this occasion, he presented the centre with a model of Việt Nam’s National Assembly building.

The Fidel Castro Ruz Centre was built and inaugurated on the 5th anniversary of the death of Fidel Castro (November 25, 2016 - November 25, 2021), the first and the only named after the great revolutionary leader of the Cuban people. The Cuban state issued a special decree on the establishment of this facility because, during his lifetime, the leader wished that after his death, there would be no streets, parks, schools, hospitals or any other establishment to be named after him. VNS