National Master Plan launched, aims for comprehensive development

VIETNAM, April 21 - HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính yesterday lead a conference launching the 2021-30 National Master Plan, which aims for an effective, comprehensive and sustainable national development space.

With a long-term vision for 2050, the plan has set the goal that by 2030, the country will be a developing country with modern industries, upper-middle income and economic growth based on science, technology, innovation and digital transformation.

It also aims to develop economic corridors, growth poles and key regions with a comprehensive and modern infrastructure network and ensure the resilience and balances of the economy alongside a protected ecological environment, improved living standards, and guaranteed national security and defence.

Việt Nam is also striving to reach a GDP growth rate of approximately 7 per cent per year during the 2021-30 period. By 2030, GDP per capita at current prices is expected to be around US$7,500.

The objective is that by 2050, the country will be a high-income, developed country with a just, democratic and civilised society, balanced growth between regions, alongside fine cultural values and identity.

Việt Nam also aims for low-carbon, effective development with the national target to reduce emissions to net zero by 2050.

The average growth rate in the 2031-50 period is expected to be between 6.5 to 7.5 per cent per year.

According to the plan, socio-economic development space will be developed in six regions: the northern midlands and mountains, the Red River Delta, the north central and central coastal region, the Central Highlands, the southeastern region, and the Mekong Delta.

The master plan also outlines the growth directions for the national urban and rural system, marine space, key industries and the national infrastructure.

PM Chính stressed that the national master plan held exceptional significance and was developed according to the direction approved at the sixth conference of the 13th Party Central Committee, as stated in Conclusion No 45-KL/TW dated November 17, 2022.

At this conference, the Party Secretary General Nguyễn Phú Trọng said: “The Central Committee considers this plan an extremely important political mission that bears a strategic, fundamental, and long-term significance.”

PM Chính asked all sectors and levels to focus on a synchronised and effective implementation of the national master plan, which must be updated and integrated into the approved or ongoing plans at the national, regional and provincial levels.

“It is an important task to successfully achieve the goals and requirements of the National Master Plan," he said.

“The government hopes to receive the attentive collaboration of Party organisations, the National Assembly, the Fatherland Front and the active engagement of authorities at all levels, development partners, local and international investors, as well as the community of businesses and the people.”

Improving quality

Following the launching event, PM Chính also attended the national conference on accelerating progress and improving the quality of planning for the 2021-30 period.

Out of the total 111 national, regional and provincial plans, 58 have finished the review process, 16 are under review, 29 are in development and collecting comments, seven are in the pre-planning consultancy stage, and one is not being implemented for not meeting requirements.

Delegates at the conference said that the slow progress is due to the delay in legal documents, complicated and time-consuming procedures, and the limited resources in several localities.

With only 16 per cent of the plans approved, the PM noted that there is a large number of remaining plans that ministries, sectors and localities have to finish within this year.

To improve the planning progress following the laws, the government conducted multiple instructions and meetings. A total of 13 groups of solutions have been put forward to address the shortcomings in the matter.

Emphasising the comprehensive development of the plans under the 2021-30 National Master Plan, PM Chính requested that ministries, sectors and localities collaborate during the planning process and improve communication among the stakeholders.

He added: “The planning must closely follow the resolution of the 13th National Party Congress, the five-year socio-economic development plan of 2021-25, and the 10-year socio-economic development strategy, the Law on Planning, and the directions of the government, most recently the NA-approved National Master Plan in Resolution 81/2023/QH15.” — VNS