Cuban leaders honoured with Hồ Chí Minh Order

HÀ NỘI — The Vietnamese National Assembly in coordination with relevant Cuban agencies presented orders to leaders of the National Assembly of the People’s Power of Cuba at a ceremony in Havana on April 20 (local time), as part of the official visit to the Caribbean nation by NA Chairman Vương Đình Huệ.

Hue presented the Ho Chi Minh Order, certificate and flowers to Esteban Lazo Hernández, Politburo member and President of the NA of People's Power and the Council of State, in recognition of his contributions to consolidating and promoting the special solidarity between the two Parties, legislatures and peoples.

The honour was also given to Ana María Mari Machado, member of the Communist Party of Cuba Central Committee and Vice President of the NA of the People’s Power and the Council of State; Homero Acosta Álvarez, Secretary of the NA of the People’s Power and the State of Council; and María Yolanda Ferrer Gómez, head of the Cuban NA’s Commission on Foreign Relations.

On behalf of the honourees, NA President Esteban Lazo Hernández stressed that they got it in the name of the Cuban people – those they represent – and with the sentiment of solidarity with the heroic Vietnamese nation originating from national hero José Martí who, together with President Hồ Chí Minh and President Fidel Castro, laid the firm foundation for the solidarity between the Vietnamese and Cuban nations.

He also affirmed President Hồ Chí Minh proved that no forces can divide a nation of strong will, however huge the difficulties and challenges are that nation has to face, and highlighted that Cuba has learned a lot from the Vietnamese people’s wisdom and bravery.

NA Chairman Huệ is paying an official visit to Cuba at the invitation of President of the NA of People's Power Lazo Hernandez.

This is the highest-level trip of a Vietnamese leader to Cuba as well as to Latin America since the beginning of 2023. Hue is also the first foreign leader to visit the Caribbean nation after the country successfully organised the general elections. — VNS