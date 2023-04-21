Vietnamese NA Chairman meets with Cuban PM in Havana

VIETNAM, April 21 -

Havana — Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) Vương Đình Huệ met with Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz in Havana on April 20 afternoon (local time), stressing Việt Nam’s resolve to further reinforce its time-tested ties with Cuba.

Chairman Huệ, who is paying an official visit to the Latin American nation, said the Party, State, Government, National Assembly, and people of Việt Nam always support the just revolutionary cause of the fraternal Cuban people. They also attach importance to and are determined to further intensify the long-standing solidarity and comprehensive cooperation with Cuba.

He informed his host about the strides in the relations between the two countries’ parliaments, especially mutual visits and meetings held in different forms between leaders and officials of the two parliaments, parliamentary agencies, and the Việt Nam - Cuba Parliamentary Friendship Group; along with their coordination to supervise and promote the implementation of the signed agreements and cooperation projects.

The top legislator also used this occasion to deliver Vietnamese PM Phạm Minh Chính’s letter of congratulations to Manuel Marrero Cruz on his re-election as the PM of Cuba.

The Chairman pledged that the NA of Việt Nam will continue working closely with the NA of People’s Power of Cuba to create optimal conditions for both sides’ enterprises to develop economic, trade, and investment links on par with the political relations.

For his part, PM Marrero appreciated the Vietnamese delegation and Chairman Huệ’s sincere and warm sentiments towards the Cuban Government and people.

Cuba highly values its special traditional friendship with Việt Nam, founded by then President Hồ Chí Minh and leader Fidel Castro over 60 years ago and nurtured by generations of the two countries’ leaders and people, he emphasised.

He also thanked the Vietnamese Party, State, and people for their solidarity with his country as seen in the 5,000 tonnes of rice as a gift for Cuba on the occasion of the official visit.

The PM affirmed that the Cuban Government will keep creating favourable conditions for Việt Nam’s investment projects, especially in the fields of food production, clean energy, and consumer goods manufacturing.

The host leader also agreed that both governments will continue stepping up the measures for strengthening bilateral partnerships in economy - trade and science - technology as agreed at the Inter-governmental Committee’s annual meetings.

Looking back on his official visit to Việt Nam in September 2022, PM Marrero repeated his invitation to PM Phạm Minh Chính to visit Cuba in the coming time. VNS