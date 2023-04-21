Biscuits Market Valuation to Reach 172.3 billion by 2030 at 5.90% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future
Biscuits Market is expected to be worth USD 172.3 billion, growing at a 5.90% CAGR between 2022 and 2030NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Research Future Insights
According to MRFR analysis, the global biscuits market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.90% from 2022 to 2030 and hold a value of over USD 172.3 billion by 2030.
The global biscuits market refers to the worldwide market for biscuits, which are small, baked, sweet or savory snacks that can be eaten on their own or used as ingredients in other foods. Biscuits come in a wide variety of flavors, textures, and forms, including crispy, chewy, soft, and sandwich-style. The market is characterized by a high level of competition, with many global and regional players vying for market share. The demand for biscuits is driven by factors such as convenience, taste, price, and health and wellness trends. The market is also influenced by cultural preferences, seasonal trends, and marketing and advertising strategies.
In the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, there was a surge in demand for biscuits, as consumers stocked up on shelf-stable items due to concerns about shortages and lockdowns. This led to an increase in sales for many biscuit manufacturers, particularly those that offered affordable and convenient options. Some companies also reported a shift in consumer preferences, with a greater demand for biscuits with health and wellness benefits, such as gluten-free or high-fiber options.
Key Players
Some of the key market players are:
Burtons Foods Ltd.
Danone Group
Jiashili Group
Kraft Foods
MARS
Kellogg
McVities
Mondelez International
Nestle
Thomas Tunnock Limited
Uni-President
United Biscuits
Market Segmentation
The global biscuits market has been segmented into type and application.
Based on the type, the market has been segmented into crackers, savoury biscuits and sweet biscuits.
Based on the application, the market has been segmented into independent bakeries, online channels, convenience stores and supermarkets.
Regional Analysis
The largest region in the global biscuits market is Asia Pacific. The increasing urbanization, changing dietary habits, and busy lifestyles in these countries have driven the demand for convenient and affordable snacks, which biscuits fulfill.
India and China are the two largest biscuits markets in the Asia Pacific region. In India, biscuits are considered an essential item, consumed by people of all ages and socio-economic backgrounds. The market is dominated by local players, but international brands are also gaining market share. In China, biscuits are considered a snack food, and the market is more focused on premium and imported products.
