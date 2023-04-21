Hải Phòng works to draw investment from Taiwan’s electrical, electronic firms

VIETNAM, April 21 -

HẢI PHÒNG — The Hải Phòng Economic Zone Authority (HEZA) on Wednesday held a working session with the Taiwan Electrical and Electronic Manufacturers' Association (TEEMA).

TEEMA gathers companies and investors operating in the production of electronic, network, and semiconductor components. The production value of the electrical and electronic industry within the association accounts for up to half of Taiwan's total industrial production value.

At the session, Chairman of Wieson Technologies Co Ltd and head of the delegation Hung-Chin Chen said Taiwanese firms highly evaluated the northern port city of Hải Phòng’s business environment, especially its convenient transport infrastructure such as seaports, deep-water ports and international airport.

He added that the delegation expected to learn about eco-industrial parks, renewable energy, and the supply of electricity and water in the city. They are also interested in incentives in industrial parks, economic zones, workforce, and labour retention policies.

Lê Trung Kiên, head of the authority, said Đình Vũ – Cát Hải Economic Zone is now the place where the Vietnamese Government offers the best incentives to investors. It is equipped with a synchronous infrastructure system to serve business activities, such as Lạch Huyện deep-water port, a non-tariff zone, and a warehouse area.

There are already two deep-water ports in operation and four others under construction which will soon be put into operation. Currently, Deep C and Nam Cầu Kiền industrial parks (IPs) are piloting the construction of eco-industrial parks, he said.

According to the official, the city has signed a cooperation agreement with the Hà Nội University of Science and Technology to establish a branch in Hải Phòng and has a separate training programme to meet requirements of enterprises. Hải Phòng also has workforce in the city and in neighbouring localities.

The city is building social housing and allocating land for firms to build dormitories for employees, he said, adding that the board will always stand side by side with firms and provide them with all possible support to do business effectively.

Since September 2022, four delegations from Taiwanese firms have come to Hải Phòng to explore the local business environment. It is the second time the TEEMA delegation has visited the city.

In October 2022, a delegation from the authority successfully held trade promotion activities in Taiwan, including a seminar attracting over 150 businesses.

At present, Taiwan (China) is investing in 60 projects in Hải Phòng with total capital of US$1.8 billion, of which 27 projects worth $1.6 billion are in IPs and economic zones, mostly in the production of electronic components for TVs, computers, industrial gas, machinery, equipment, and packaging.

Last year, their revenue hit $2.5 billion and the average income of workers reached over VNĐ11 million ($478) each per month. VNS