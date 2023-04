DUBLIN, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sterilization of Medical Devices Training Course" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Sterile devices are free of viable microorganisms and sterilization is one of the key processes in the production of sterile medical devices. Regulations for medical devices include particular requirements for devices supplied or intended to be used in a sterile state.

These regulatory requirements relate to general safety and performance aspects for the products, and the requirements for independent, third-party conformity assessment of the processes for achieving sterility. Evidence of successful sterilization is important and expected when demonstrating conformity with the regulations.

These requirements have been supported by a portfolio of standards on:

Designating products as sterile;

Validating and routinely controlling the sterilization process; and

Maintaining sterility over time with appropriate sterile barrier systems.

This course provides a comprehensive overview of these regulatory requirements and how to comply, together with the science and standards that support them.

This course is part of our Regulatory Affairs Training course collection, which features updates on the latest regulations to registration procedures and strategies.

Benefits in attending:

Gain a comprehensive overview of medical device sterilization

Recognise the principles of the commonly applied methods of sterilization

Learn the regulatory requirements for sterilization and how to comply

Understand the portfolio of supporting standards and their interrelationships

Registration details:

2 days live online training

Browser-based, no download usually required

See presenters and interact with fellow attendees

Download documentation and certification of completion

Who Should Attend:

Microbiologists and sterilization professionals

Quality Management System (QMS) specialists

Regulatory Compliance specialists

Internal Auditors

Regulatory and Quality professionals

Key Topics Covered:

Day 1

Introduction and welcome

The use of standards and overview of standards for sterilization

Role of standards



Interaction of standards and regulations for medical devices



Portfolio of sterilization standards

General requirements

ISO 14937 - Sterilization of health care products - General requirements for characterization of a sterilizing agent and the development, validation and routine control of a sterilization process for medical devices



Structure of sterilization standards



Common features of validation and routine control

Microbiology quality

Introduction to microbiology



Sources of microbial contamination



Contamination control

Microbiology methods

Bioburden estimation - EN ISO 11737-1 Sterilization of medical devices - Microbiological methods - Part 1: Determination of a population of microorganisms on products



Test of sterility - EN ISO 11737-2 Sterilization of medical devices - Microbiological methods - Part 2: Tests of sterility performed in the definition, validation and maintenance of a sterilization process

Microbial inactivation

Inactivation kinetics



Sterility assurance



EN 556-1 Sterilization of medical devices - Requirements for a terminally-sterilized device to be labelled "Sterile"

Sterilization by irradiation

Nature of ionizing radiation



Sources of ionizing radiation



Measurement of radiation dose



Installation Qualification, Operational Qualification and Performance Qualification



EN ISO 11137-1 1 Sterilization of health care products - Radiation - Part 1: Requirements for development, validation and routine control of a sterilization process for medical devices



EN ISO 11137-3 Sterilization of health care products - Radiation - Part 3: Guidance on dosimetric aspects of development, validation and routine control



EN ISO 11137-4 Sterilization of health care products - Radiation - Part 4: Guidance on process control

Q & A

Day 2

Introduction and recap of day one

Sterilization by irradiation (cont.)

Establishing the sterilization dose



EN ISO 11137-2 Sterilization of health care products - Radiation - Part 2: Establishing the sterilization dose



ISO/TS 13004 Sterilization of health care products - Radiation - Substantiation of selected sterilization dose: Method VDmaxSD

Biological indicators

EN ISO 11138 series - Sterilization of health care products - Biological indicators

Syndicate exercise - Radiation sterilization

Ethylene oxide sterilization

EN ISO 11135 Sterilization of health-care products - Ethylene oxide - Requirements for the development, validation and routine control of a sterilization process for medical devices

Ethylene oxide sterilizaton (cont.)

EN ISO 11135 Sterilization of health-care products - Ethylene oxide - Requirements for the development, validation and routine control of a sterilization process for medical devices

Syndicate exercise - Ethylene oxide sterilization

Moist heat sterilization

EN ISO 17665-1 Sterilization of health care products - Moist heat - Part 1: Requirements for the development, validation and routine control of a sterilization process for medical devices

Wrap up and Q & A

Speakers:

Eamonn Hoxey

Technical Author, Trainer and Consultant in Life Science

E V Hoxey Ltd

Eamonn Hoxey, is a technical author, trainer and consultant in life science areas including regulatory compliance, quality management, sterility assurance and standards development. Eamonn worked for Johnson & Johnson for 17 years in positions of increasing responsibility for Quality and Regulatory including Vice President of Compliance for J&J's medical devices companies. Prior to joining J&J, Eamonn spent 16 years with the UK Medical Devices Agency, including six years as Head of Device Technology and Safety.

Eamonn is past chair of ISO TC 210 'Quality management and related general aspects for medical devices' and ISO TC 198, 'Sterilization of Healthcare products'. He is past chair of the Board of Directors of AAMI.

Dr Hoxey graduated as a Bachelor of Pharmacy and has a Ph.D. in Pharmaceutical Microbiology from the University of Bath. He was designated a Fellow of the Royal Pharmaceutical Society of Great Britain in 2004. He received the BSI Wolfe-Barry medal in 2016 for his contribution to standards development.

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sq9ep9

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sterilization-of-medical-devices-training-course-301803344.html

SOURCE Research and Markets