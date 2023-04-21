2023 National Volunteer Week – FEMA Staff Volunteer Across the U.S.

April’s National Volunteer Week gives us an opportunity to recognize the extraordinary work volunteers do across the nation. Our FEMA colleagues deserve recognition for embodying the spirit of this celebration as they give back to make their communities more resilient through service.

The commitment we share to help people before, during and after disasters inspires many to do more outside of their main roles at the agency. They bring their passion to help others through projects to fight hunger and homelessness, support education and protect the environment.

Continue reading to learn how FEMA employees are volunteering to support their communities.

FEMA staff across the country volunteer to support their communities outside of their main job duties.

Headquarters

On March 9, FEMA staff from Recovery, Logistics, Mitigation and the Field Operations Directorate volunteered with the National Park Service at Hains Point to pick up litter and beautify the area on and around the National Mall.

“What I most enjoyed about volunteering together was having the opportunity to bond with my coworkers while also making a positive impact on the local community,” said Field Operations Directorate Program Analyst Amy Singer. “I love how volunteering enables us to not only help people before, during and after disasters through the tangible accomplishments achieved during the volunteer event, it also sets us up to be more collaborative and effective back at work.”

Region 2

The documentation unit for planning and analytics in the Joint Recovery Office for Hurricane Maria, located in FEMA Region 2, volunteered with the Para La Naturaleza, a conservation nonprofit that aims to improve the well-being of ecosystems in Puerto Rico.

Para La Naturaleza supports the University of Puerto Rico by managing a botanical garden that grows native plants and replants them across the island. FEMA staff cared for the garden so the organization could have enough plants and trees to supply their efforts. Staff removed weeds, planted trees and shared the importance of having a sustainable ecosystem.

Region 5

On Feb. 7 and 23, Region 5 employees served at the Greater Chicago Food Depository. Volunteers packed pinto beans and other canned food products to create nearly 300 meal boxes. The 7,000 pounds of food were distributed throughout the Windy City to provide up to 5,880 meals.

“I really appreciate FEMA Region 5 providing an opportunity to serve our community in a unique way,” said Region 5 Supervisory Emergency Management Specialist Catherine Warren. “I truly enjoy volunteering, but often I don’t because I don’t know where to go or who to serve. FEMA opening the door to my family at the food depository is a gift that will keep on giving.”

Region 6

On Feb. 21, Environmental and Historic Preservation (EHP) staff in the Texas Integration Recovery Office used service hours to sort and inspect food goods at the Austin Central Texas Food Bank. The EHP team was able to help fight hunger and support those in need by providing 47 boxes of food that would create 1,200 meals.

On March 1, nine EHP staff members in the Texas Integration Recovery Office used service hours to volunteer at the Houston Food Bank. The EHP team helped provide 765 boxes of food, which would create 19,890 meals.

Region 9

On Feb. 9, the Region 9 Grants Management Division volunteered at the San Francisco-Marin Food Bank to prep and pack bags for their Home Delivered Groceries program.

During their shift, the Grants team assembled more than 15,000 pounds of food to create 687 bags that would be delivered to homebound seniors and people with disabilities. In addition to helping the community, the event offered a great team-building opportunity and reinforced FEMA’s mission outside the office.