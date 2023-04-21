Jellies & Gummies Market to Register Highest CAGR Growth of 4.00% by 2030
Jellies & Gummies Market is probable to garner a revenue of USD 43,588.2 million by 2030 with a CAGR of approximately 4.00% during the Predicted YearsNEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Analysis
The global jellies and gummies market size is predicted to touch USD 43,588.2 million at a 4.00% CAGR between 2022-2030, according to the new report by Market Research Future (MRFR). Jellies and gummies, simply put, are gelatin-based confectionery products like candies.
Various factors are adding to the jellies and gummies market growth. According to the new MRFR report, such factors include a growing vegan population, growing awareness about the side effects of eating chocolates, booming candy industry, and increasing consumption over chocolates. Additional factors adding market growth include rising consumer spending, availability of unique packaging, shape, design, texture, sugar content, and flavors of jellies and gummies, different reasons to consume jellies and gummies such as holidays, occasions, personal rewards on-the-go, and snacking, burgeoning demand for candies by kids, demand for jellies and gummies that are sugar-free, and no need for refrigeration, unlike chocolates which have increased its demand in rural areas of developing countries.
On the contrary, the growing trend for consumption of dark chocolate and increasing health consciousness are factors that may limit the jellies and gummies market growth over the forecast period.
Market Segmentation
The MRFR report gives an inclusive segmental analysis of the global jellies and gummies market report based on distribution channel, category, and type.
By type, the global jellies and gummies market is segmented into jellies & gummies.
By category, the global jellies and gummies market is segmented into functional and conventional.
By distribution channel, the global jellies and gummies market is segmented into non-store based and store-based. Store-based is again segmented into convenience stores, supermarkets and hypermarkets, and others. Of these, the store-based segment will lead the market over the forecast period.
Regional Analysis
Based on the region, the global jellies and gummies market report covers the growth opportunities and recent trends across North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Rest of the World (RoW). Of these, North America will dominate the market over the forecast period. Innovation in flavors, expanding product portfolio by key manufacturers, growing inclination of millennials towards jellies and gummies, consumers' preference for seasonal flavor jellies and gummies are adding to the global jellies and gummies market in the region. The US is the major contributor in the region, accounting for more than 80% share of the total revenue alone. Most households in the US consider jellies and gummies as a healthy and affordable treat. California is accountable for more than 10% of the establishments in the United States.
The global jellies and gummies market in the APAC region is predicted to grow at a fast pace over the forecast period. Launch of innovative products, huge investments by market players, increasing per capita disposable income, and rising consumption of confectionery products are adding to the jellies and gummies market growth in the region.
The global jellies and gummies market in Europe is predicted to have healthy growth over the forecast period. Increasing consumption among consumers, availability of pick and mix candies, new product launches like jellies and gummies that are sugar-free, and demand for packaged candy are adding to the jellies and gummies market growth in the region. Packaged candy is in great demand in Central European countries, and pick & mix candy are in great demand in the Nordic countries.
The global jellies and gummies market in the RoW is predicted to have sound growth over the forecast period.
Key Players
Notable players profiled in the global jellies and gummies market report include The Ferrero Group (U.S.), Perfetti Van Melle (India), Meiji (Japan), Hatops Food Co.Ltd (China), Decoria Confectionary Co.Ltd (South Korea), Confidas (Belgium), Cloetta (Netherlands), Casa Del Dolce SRL (Italy), European Food Co.Ltd (Thailand), MARS Inc (U.S.), Mondelez International, Inc (U.S.), Jelly Belly Candy Company (U.S.), and Haribo (Germany).
