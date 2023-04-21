Update No. 1: Police provide update on emergency situation in Morrisville

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

Police provide update on emergency situation in Morrisville

Suspect remains at large following reports of shooting, is believed to be armed and dangerous

MORRISVILLE, Vermont (Friday, April 21, 2023) — As of early Friday morning, April 21, 2023, suspect Henry Lovell, 24, of Morrisville remains at large. He should be considered armed and dangerous. Lovell does not have access to a vehicle and is still believed to be in the general area. Anyone who sees him should not approach and instead immediately call 911.

The incident began with a report of a domestic disturbance at about 8:45 p.m. Thursday at an apartment near the intersection of Upper Main Street and Pleasant Street. Initial reports indicate the responding officer from the Morristown Police Department was met with gunfire and returned fire. The suspect then fled on foot.

Lovell is described as 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 170 pounds, with blond hair. He was last seen wearing a camouflage-style jacket, dark pants and a red ballcap.

Members of the public should expect a considerable law-enforcement presence in Morrisville and are advised to avoid the area. Residents in the vicinity of Upper Main and Pleasant streets should lock their doors and report any suspicious activity or people immediately to police.

***Initial news release, 11 p.m. Thursday, April 20, 2023***

Multiple law-enforcement agencies have responded to an emergency situation centered around Upper Main and Pleasant streets in Morrisville, Vermont. This is a developing incident involving reports of gunfire that began at about 8:45 p.m. Police are not aware of any significant injuries at this time.

A suspect in this incident is currently at large. He is identified as Henry Lovell, 24, of Morrisville. A photo of him is attached to this release. He is believed to be armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on his whereabouts or who sees him should call 911.

Police agencies involved in this response include the Vermont State Police, Morristown Police Department, Stowe Police Department and Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department.

No additional details are available at the moment, but the state police will provide regular updates as this incident unfolds.

- 30 -