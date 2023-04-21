Seaweed Protein Market Projected to Show Strong Growth By 2030: CP Kelco, Cargill, Incorporated

The need for healthy plant-based products, a rise in occurrence of various diseases, increased awareness regarding health and fitness among consumers

Increasing prevalence of Plant-based Protein in the Food Industry to Drive the Market Growth.” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OR, US, April 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report, the global Seaweed protein Industry generated $550.40 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $1.51 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 11.6% from 2022 to 2030. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

Seaweed farming is more expensive than land farming, which is projected to hinder the global market expansion. Also, excessive consumption of seaweed can cause health problems due to presence of toxic minerals. Therefore, all such factors are anticipated to hamper the seaweed protein market share during the forecast period.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞𝐝:

The key players profiled in the seaweed protein market include CP Kelco, Cargill, Incorporated, Qingdao Gather Great Ocean Algae Industry Group CO. LTD, Mara Seaweed, ASL, Irish Seaweeds, AtSeaNova, ALGAIA, Seasol, and Maine Coast Sea Vegetables.

Based on source, the red segment contributed to the highest market share in 2021, grabbing nearly three-fifths of the global seaweed protein market, and is expected to maintain a noteworthy growth during the forecast period. This is due to the high consumption of red seaweeds with meals, salads, sauces and soups in Asian countries. Additionally, there are other well-known red seaweeds with great nutritional value that are primarily consumed in nations like Korea, Britain and Japan. The same segment is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 12.6% from 2022 to 2030.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for more than one-third of the global seaweed protein market, and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. Seaweed has traditionally been used in food and supplements in Asian nations, and therefore, the demand for seaweed protein is expected rise sharply in the coming years. However, North America is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 13.4% during the forecast period, owing to the high demand for plant-based products in the region. The other regions discussed in the report are Europe and LAMEA.

The market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and region. By type, the market is classified as red, brown, and green. By application, it is classified as food, animal feed & additives, cosmetics & personal care, and others. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Based on application, the food segment contributed to the highest market share of more than two-thirds of the global seaweed protein market in 2021, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. This is attributed to the extensive use of seaweed in the food industry.

