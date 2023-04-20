Gaming Board welcomes new class of Agents at Police Academy Graduation Ceremony

ILLINOIS, April 20 - The Illinois Gaming Board (IGB) welcomed six new gaming agent trainees to the agency today during a law enforcement basic training graduation ceremony in Springfield. The additional gaming agents will be assigned to IGB casino field offices statewide. Hiring and training new gaming agents is part of the IGB's ongoing effort to ensure fair and proper gaming practices throughout the state.





"We are proud to bring this new class onboard as we work to provide the additional staffing needed for the growing number of casinos, video gaming and sports wagering across Illinois," said IGB Administrator Marcus Fruchter. "All IGB divisions are working diligently to keep pace with the rapidly evolving and expanding gaming industry in Illinois."





The new gaming agent trainees and casino assignments include:

• Colin Brinkmeier-Rockford

• Brent Buckles-East St. Louis

• Kenneth Fox-Joliet

• Taliyah Ivy-Des Plaines

• Benjamin Joerger-Peoria

• Joshua Wright-Rockford





The swearing-in ceremony was held at the Illinois State Police Academy in Springfield following the completion of a 560-hour basic training course for law enforcement officers by the trainees and other recruits. This is the IGB's first police graduating class since July 2019.





There are currently 12 casinos, 45,000 video gaming terminals and nine sportsbooks in Illinois which generated more than $1.4 billion in tax revenue to the state and local communities in calendar year 2022.





The IGB serves as the state regulatory and law enforcement agency, overseeing all licensed casino gambling, video gaming and sports wagering to ensure the integrity and safety of gambling while generating revenue for the state and gaming host communities.



