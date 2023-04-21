Police respond to emergency situation in Morrisville

Submit Release
STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

MORRISVILLE, Vermont (Thursday, April 20, 2023) — Multiple law-enforcement agencies have responded to an emergency situation centered around Upper Main and Pleasant streets in Morrisville, Vermont. This is a developing incident involving reports of gunfire that began at about 8:45 p.m. Police are not aware of any significant injuries at this time.

 

A suspect in this incident is currently at large. He is identified as Henry Lovell, 24, of Morrisville. A photo of him is attached to this release. He is believed to be armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on his whereabouts or who sees him should call 911.

 

Police agencies involved in this response include the Vermont State Police, Morristown Police Department, Stowe Police Department and Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department.

 

No additional details are available at the moment, but the state police will provide regular updates as this incident unfolds.

 

- 30 -

 

 

