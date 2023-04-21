Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 1,884 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 422,797 in the last 365 days.

Traditions Bancorp Announces First Quarter 2023 Cash Dividend

YORK, Pa., April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 20, 2023, the Board of Directors of Traditions Bancorp TRBK, parent company of Traditions Bank, declared a quarterly cash dividend of eight cents per common share. The dividend will be paid on May 15, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 5, 2023.

Formed in 2002 with administrative headquarters in York, Pennsylvania, Traditions Bank operates seven full-service branch offices located in York, Hanover, and Lancaster, as well as a loan production office in Lemoyne, Cumberland County. With assets of $777 million as of December 31, 2022 and 170 associates, Traditions Bank provides depository and borrowing services to businesses and individuals located in south-central Pennsylvania. The Bank is a leading provider of residential mortgages and has been a Bauer Financial recommended financial institution for more than a decade.

To learn more about Traditions Bancorp, visit www.traditionsbancorp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/traditions-bancorp-announces-first-quarter-2023-cash-dividend-301803727.html

SOURCE Traditions Bancorp, Inc.

You just read:

Traditions Bancorp Announces First Quarter 2023 Cash Dividend

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more