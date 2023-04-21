Statement from Greater Toronto Airports Authority

There were 1,889 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 422,865 in the last 365 days.
TORONTO, April 20, 2023 /CNW/ - The Greater Toronto Airports Authority is aware of the theft that took place this week. The GTAA wishes to clarify that thieves accessed the public side of a warehouse that is leased to a third party, outside of our primary security line. This did not involve access to Toronto Pearson itself and did not pose a threat to passengers or GTAA staff.
